Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Peasants’ Party (NPP), has officially launched and unveiled its leadership team.

Although founded in 2004 by Hajj Elias Wamala Ssegujja and others, NPP has been one of the dormant political parties for several years; however, the party has now been revitalized after it was officially gazetted in April.

On Friday, the party officially announced its strong return to the political arena at Nkima Gardens in Nansana municipality, Wakiso district, unveiling its new National Executive Committee (NEC) leadership team, led by musician-turned-politician Stecia Faridah Mayanja as Party President.

The party’s symbols will be represented by a pen and book as its symbol, with red, black, and white as its official colors. The party’s headquarters are located in Katwe, on the outskirts of Kampala City.

While handing over to the new leaders, Ssegujja Wamala, reflected on the party’s origins, stating that his vision for NPP stemmed from his realization that the country’s leadership hadn’t changed much since colonial times, with many Africans still facing suffering and hardship.

“Our aspirations draw from South Africa’s colonial past, where Nelson Mandela and others resisted poor white governance, and succeeded. We see no difference between their plight and ours in Uganda. This country needs liberation from a small clique that has cornered nearly all its resources.” Wamala said.

Wamala added that despite facing significant political challenges on inception, the NPP has been galvanized into action by the dire situation and increasing suffering of Ugandan peasants, who comprise about 94% of the population.

After being sworn in alongside her 10-Member National Executive Committee, Mayanja expressed her commitment to serving the people who have lost hope for a better Uganda, emphasizing her dedication to that still alive and seeking change. Alternatively, a slight rephrase.

I don’t come as a celebrity, I come as a struggling Ugandan, tired of bad leadership and economic hardship, to join fellow Ugandans fighting for change – not just in this party, but across all opposition forces seeking change. This is just a political vehicle,” Mayanja said. She added: ”

Ugandans have suffered enough, and we want to see change. I was born under this regime, and for the past 40 years, I’ve never seen another president. I want to join all those who are saying ‘enough is enough.” Mayanja said.

She clarified that the party wasn’t bought out by anyone, but rather, they have been waiting for the opportune moment to act. Mayanja stated that her goal is to represent the ordinary Ugandan who is struggling.

****

URN