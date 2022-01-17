National Building Review Board investigates Hima cement fire outbreak

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Building Review Board-NBRB has launched investigations into the fire outbreak that gutted part of Hima Cement Factory in the Kasese district. The fire killed three employees and destroyed property worth millions of Shillings.

Six other employees escaped with injuries. Three of them are in critical condition. On Sunday, a team led by Eng. Flavia Bwire, the Executive Secretary at the National Building Review Board picked samples from the fire scene to investigate the possible causes of the fire outbreak.

Bwire says that after their investigations, they will produce a report that will inform both the government and the factory management on the next course of action.

Asked by URN about her findings, Bwiire said she could not reveal the findings at the moment because they were still missing bits of information that the team she led would first ascertain and come up with a comprehensive report.

She says that they have in the meantime recommended adherence to occupational safety and health standards as established by the law.

Jean-Micheal pons, the Chief Executive Officer Hima Cement says that the operations at the factory remain suspended as the company takes stock of the incident and ensures that the after-effects are fully contained.

Christopher Happy, the Hima town council LC V councilor has asked NBRB and Hima management to give a comprehensive report for the benefit of the general public. He says there are already a number of speculations that need to be arrested in time.

URN