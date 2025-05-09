National Boda-Boda Union retreat attracts 1,215 district leaders

Gen Saleh hails Uganda’s Boda-Boda Industry as it charts path to formalization and economic sustainability at the National Leadership Retreat

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s vibrant yet largely informal boda-boda industry has taken a bold step toward formalization and economic empowerment with the successful hosting of the First National Boda-Boda Union Leadership Retreat at Sacred Hearts Primary School Grounds in Gulu City.

At the event, Gen. (Rtd) Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh), Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, emphasized that formalizing the boda-boda sector extends beyond transport—it is a national development priority that ensures the economic survival of Uganda’s youth.

“A structured and empowered boda-boda industry can be a powerful contributor to our economy—through job creation, improved mobility, and the stimulation of grassroots enterprise,” said Gen. Saleh.

He called on boda-boda leaders to embrace financial discipline, unity, and innovation. “Through formalization, we’re not just organizing riders—we are unlocking their potential as a national economic force,” HE SAID

The landmark event brought together 1,215 boda-boda leaders from 135 districts, signaling a new era of organization, resilience, and sustainability for the sector.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Leadership and Unlocking New Possibilities through Collaboration, Innovation, and Shared Purpose,” the retreat marked a pivotal moment for an industry that employs more than 1.2 million Ugandans—the majority of them youth—who often operate informally and without access to social or economic protections.

The retreat featured intensive trainings, dialogue sessions, and strategic planning meetings aimed at equipping leaders with the tools necessary to advance the formalization agenda. Key focus areas included the formation of registered local unions and SACCOs, cultivating a savings culture, and adopting digital financial platforms designed to improve access to insurance and credit for boda-boda riders.

Baker Kasawuli, General Manager of the United Boda-Boda Riders Cooperative Union, described the retreat as a crucial first step in building a structured and empowered ecosystem for boda-boda riders. “For over two decades, boda-bodas have been central to Uganda’s transport and logistics systems, especially in last-mile connectivity. Yet the absence of unified leadership and formal structures has left riders vulnerable to exploitation, policy exclusion, and financial insecurity,” said Kasawuli.

He emphasized that the retreat had set the tone for a paradigm shift within the industry. “With support from partners like the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Smart Life Initiative, we are laying a foundation where riders can go beyond surviving on daily earnings to thriving—with access to financial services, safety nets against counterfeit products, business opportunities, and a strong collective voice.”

Frank Mawejje, Chairman of the Union, further underscored the initiative’s significance: “The National Boda-Boda Leadership Retreat marks the beginning of a transformative chapter—one where riders are no longer viewed as informal actors but as respected professionals, supported and empowered to meaningfully contribute to national development and the country’s GDP.”

He added that the introduction of the Union App will be central to formalizing the sector. “Through this digital platform, each rider will be able to subscribe for just UGX 6,000 per week, with UGX 1,000 automatically allocated to their NSSF contributions. This is a vital step in securing their financial future and integrating them into the broader social protection system,” Mawejje explained.

Rebecca Kabugo-Mugisha, Senior Manager of Partnerships and Business at NSSF, emphasized the Fund’s Smart Life Initiative as a key strategy to bring financial literacy and social protection to boda-boda riders.

“Through the Smart Life Initiative, we aim to break the cycle of informality and economic vulnerability,” Kabugo said. “The boda-boda sector is a critical economic engine, and we must equip these young men and women with the financial knowledge, savings tools, and protections needed to plan for a secure future.”

The initiative offers informal workers voluntary savings schemes, practical financial training, and customized retirement planning. “When this sector is fully formalized,” Kabugo noted, “we will have elevated it from a daily hustle to a platform for long-term wealth creation—enabling riders to save, invest, and retire with dignity, just like their counterparts in the formal economy.”

As Uganda moves forward, the leadership retreat is widely viewed as the beginning of a broader national movement. With continued support from government, the private sector, and development partners, the boda-boda industry is poised to evolve from a fragmented workforce into a resilient, recognized economic force. Its contribution to employment, mobility, and local commerce is expected to grow significantly as formal structures take root.

