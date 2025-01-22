Boda Boda Development Model launched at Serena Hotel

Boda Boda bank mooted

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi has launched the National Boda-Boda Stage Development Model (NBSDM) at a colorful ceremony at Serena Victoria Ballroom in Kampala.

Magyezi said NBSDM will help address the many challenges in the country’s rapidly growing Boda-Boda sector. He emphasized the importance of organization within the industry for progress, especially for individuals.

NBSDM is similar to the Parish Development Model (PDM), that is a strategy by the Ugandan government to improve the quality of life for Ugandans. The PDM aims to increase household incomes and move people out of subsistence farming and into the money economy.

Addressing hundreds of cheering boda boda riders and officials on Tuesday, minister Magyezi highlighted the need for a “unified digital platform to improve rider and passenger safety, reduce crime, streamline operations and facilitate effective regulation of the sector, on top of boosting efficiency in Uganda’s transport system.”

Magyezi noted that this platform would not only address the sector’s challenges but also integrate its various components “into a functional value chain, fostering collaboration among stakeholders and ensuring equitable distribution of the sector’s benefits”.

The minister assured the various boda boda unions of his and the government’s unwavering support. “Support is now possible because you are organized. The delay in extending Government assistance was due to lack of organization,” he emphasized.

He was accompanied at the launch by Uganda Local Government Secretariat (ULGA) President Andrew Moses Awany and that of Urban authorities association (UAAU) President Sanya K.F. Wilson. Other stakeholders at Serena included officials of the Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union.

Secretary General of ULGA Ricky Okuku appreciated local government leaders for the continuous support and urged they work with the boda boda leadership in their LGs for the success of this National Boda boda Stage Development Model.

He said key benefits of the NBSDM include improved safety through enhanced regulation, reduced crime through rider verification, increased operational efficiency to reduce traffic congestion, formation of a Boda Boda bank and streamlined revenue collection for local governments.

