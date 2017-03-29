Natasha Karugire, Esteri Akandwanaho launch Isaiah60 Productions

Isaiah60 Productions Announces First Project at Launch

Natasha Karugire and Esteri Akandwanaho have partnered to form a film production company Isaiah60 Productions to take part in the unfolding African narrative, by telling a unique perspective of, and from, the continent.

The new Ugandan production house Isaiah60 Productions launched its brand at the Kololo Independence Grounds on on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda as chief guest.

“We must tell our own story than wait for someone from abroad, after a week here, to tell it for us,” said Rugunda at the launch at Kololo in Kampala.

At the event, the company also announced its first project, an English feature film written and produced in Uganda. Set to start shooting this year, the film is expected to attract audiences internationally.

According to a statement, the company’s two partners Karugire and Akandwanaho were driven by a desire to take part in the unfolding African narrative and thus identity.

Thank you for joining us Rt Hon. Prime Minister @RuhakanaR at the launch of #Isaiah60prdns pic.twitter.com/yOB5i8cTR2 — Isaiah60 Productions (@isaiah60prdns) March 28, 2017

We were joined by household names of the Ugandan film fraternity who added to the discussion of telling our story. #Isaiah60prdns pic.twitter.com/dLNuQJU3Mu — Isaiah60 Productions (@isaiah60prdns) March 28, 2017

Lights. Camera. Action!,” said Rt Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda as he officially launched Isaiah 60 Productions. #Isaiah60prdns pic.twitter.com/S6FKS6cl1K — Isaiah60 Productions (@isaiah60prdns) March 28, 2017

With the launch, they are “setting out to seek, engage with, support and share, the stories most fascinating and informative of our people, past and present, with our nation and with the world.”

“Isaiah60 Productions was formed for the telling of a unique perspective of, and from, Africa that the world is only beginning to experience.”

Natasha Karugire explained that the name of the production house is taken from scripture: Isaiah Chapter 60. Arise and shine…

“ Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the LORD rises upon you.” Isaiah 60:1

Beyond film production, Isaiah60 Productions hopes to rouse the discussion on what the African story is, has been, and can be and the significance of telling that story in our own voices, through our own lenses.

“Using various ingenious and innovative resources Isaiah60 Productions is excited to partner with other industry stakeholders to push the narrative to new heights both on the creative and distributive fronts.

Isaiah60 Productions invites all arts and entertainment lovers, creatives, social reformers, innovative thinkers, youths and government bodies to join them in taking an active role in the ongoing shaping of our narrative.”

