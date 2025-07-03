NARO set to roll out anti-tick vaccine after 13 years of research

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After 13 years of extensive research and trials, the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) is ready to release its anti-tick vaccine—NARO-Vac—designed to curb tick-borne diseases that continue to frustrate livestock farmers across Uganda. The vaccine, developed through rigorous on-station and field trials, is injected directly into the bloodstream of animals through the neck. Once administered, it stimulates the production of antibodies that recognize and react to specific molecules in ticks.

Ashiraf Migadde, a consultant with NARO, explains that when a tick feeds on the vaccinated animal’s blood, it effectively ingests its poison. “Ticks have been feeding freely, but now they’ll be sabotaged. The blood becomes toxic to the tick, drastically reducing its ability to feed and ultimately disrupting its growth and reproductive cycle,” Migadde said.

He adds that the vaccine not only suppresses the tick’s ability to feed but also deters reproduction, rendering tick eggs infertile or unviable. Migadde outlined the vaccination schedule: the animal receives an initial dose on Day 1, a second dose after 30 days, and a third dose after 60 days. In subsequent years, a single annual booster shot is sufficient to maintain immunity.

“This approach builds long-term resistance, and farmers can expect improved animal skin quality, and better meat and milk yields,” Migadde said. Ugandan livestock farmers spend over Shs1.2 trillion annually on managing tick infestations, mostly through spraying methods that pose health risks to both animals and handlers. Migadde says the anti-tick vaccine offers a safer and more cost-effective solution.

“Unlike sprays that require application twice weekly for moderate effect, the vaccine offers lasting protection. It’s a scientific process—results take 3–4 weeks to manifest, but the long-term impact is far superior,” he noted.

Migadde confirmed that the vaccine has proven 95% effective against the three most notorious tick species responsible for diseases such as East Coast Fever, Babesiosis, Heartwater, and Red Urine. These diseases have historically caused huge losses for livestock farmers. With all trial phases complete, the vaccine is now awaiting final certification to allow community-level rollouts. “We are having sensitization drives targeting farmers across the country to ensure they understand the benefits of this breakthrough,” Migadde said.

Migadde believes that the anti-tick vaccine is a game-changer that could significantly reshape Uganda’s livestock farming industry, improve productivity, and reduce the heavy economic burden caused by tick-borne diseases.

URN