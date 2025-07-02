Nandala warns security forces against disrupting FDC primaries, national elections

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) FDC Secretary General, has issued a stern warning to errant security personnel against interfering with the party’s upcoming primaries and the national elections. Speaking on Monday during a meeting with FDC delegates from the Bukedi sub-region at Mountain Inn Hotel, Nandala, who is also eying the presidential elections, emphasized the importance of a peaceful and lawful electoral process.

He warned that security operatives who act unprofessionally or attempt to sabotage the elections will be held accountable under the law. “Those security officers who think they can interfere with our democratic process should know they will be answerable. We expect them to conduct themselves within the law,” Nandala said.

Nandala urged residents of Eastern Uganda to unite behind his candidacy in the 2026 elections, citing historical marginalization of the region in national leadership. He framed his campaign as a call for regional solidarity and political transformation. His message sought to inspire unity among Eastern voters as the FDC intensifies mobilization efforts ahead of both party primaries and the national polls.

Also addressing the gathering, FDC legal counsel Ronald Mafabi assured delegates that the party has assembled a legal team ready to defend FDC supporters, candidates, and members who may face political persecution or harassment during the election period. “If anyone is harassed by state agencies, please report to us immediately. Our legal team is ready to take action,” said Ronald.

Meanwhile, Joseph Lukanda, a delegate from the Bukedi region, echoed calls for Eastern Uganda to rally behind one of their own. “Let’s work hard and mobilize for our son. It’s time Eastern Uganda produces a president,” Lukanda urged. Nandala’s address comes amid growing political activity as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections, with multiple opposition figures declaring intentions to challenge the ruling party’s long-standing grip on power.

URN