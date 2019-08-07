Namirembe Hillside students released on bond

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven students of Namirembe Hiilside High School who were arrested in connection to three fire outbreaks at the school have been released on police bond.

The students were arrested two weeks following a second fire outbreak at the school library and dormitory. The students spent over seven days in police custody at Kasangati Police Station.

Information obtained from Kasangati Police Station indicates that some of the students were released on Friday and others on Saturday.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says at that time the file of the suspects had been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution-DPP for review.

He adds that upon review of the case file, the DPP advised police to release the suspects as they wait for results from the central Government Analytical Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the suspects are also expected to report to Kasangati Police Station on August 16.

Owoyesigire says the results from Government Analytical Laboratories will inform the next cause of action.

On the day the students were arrested police recovered a number of items including bed sheets which were believed to have been soaked in kerosene, iron box, and a bottle among others.

It is alleged that during interrogation some of the students confessed to arson, an offense which can attract life imprisonment upon being convicted according the Penal Code Act.

However, it is said that the students accused the school management of mistreatment in form of corporal punishments and poor feeding, allegations denied by the school.

