Nakulabye parish NRM presiding officer arrested vote rigging

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NRM Presiding Officer at Suzzana Zone one, Nakulabye Parish has been arrested by police on the orders of the party chairman for Rubaga district Abdallah Kitatta. The Officer identified as Isaac Ahebwa was accused of masterminding chaos that led to violent scenes earlier in the day at the polling station.

The station witnessed a heated argument between supporters of Juliet Wanyana and Aisha Namutebi who are contesting for the NRM flag for the position of Woman Councilor in Nakulabye parish, Lubaga division.

Ahebwa had declared that Juliet Wanyana, a resident of Suzzana Zone I had emerged winner with 615 votes and Namutebi, her main challenger had obtained only 89 votes. But while the victor’s side started jubilating, Namutebi’s supporters demanded a rerun, which, however, the presiding officer rejected.

The area chairman, a one Bukenya Remegio stormed the meeting dismissing the outcome of the polls and insisted that the said zone did not have more than 600 voters as indicated on the declaration forms and without giving any explanation, the presiding officer changed Wanyana’s results to 215 votes.

In the aftermath, it was agreed that the results be cancelled. However, when Kitatta, and other party leaders in Lubaga Division, was called in to witness the cancellation of results, he also demanded to know the details about the day’s event. But he was not convinced by the explanations as given by Ahebwa, calling for his arrest.

Kitatta’s deputy Justine Buchana applauded police’s action of arresting the presiding officer and said NRM party leaders will have no leniency for officials involved in vote-rigging.

Meanwhile, over 60 aspirants for councillors positions have been declared unopposed by the party District Registrar Robert Kato. Kitatta said that these are fruits of their endless efforts in building consensus in the party.

He declared that all the opponents who agreed to step aside for stronger candidates and those who went into the race and lost will be appointed campaign managers of the official candidates in order to ensure unity in canvassing for votes ahead of the general election.

********

URN