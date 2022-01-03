Nakasongola pupils to resume studies in tents

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 265 pupils of Moone Primary School in Nakasongola district will have to study under tents when they resume studies in a few days’ time following the rising water levels in Lake Kyoga, which led to the collapse of their classrooms. The water levels started increasing two years ago and submerged shorelines, swamps and flood plains and displaced thousands of people.

The rising water levels also led to the collapse of school buildings and toilets leaving learners with nowhere to study. The most affected school was Moone Primary School in Nabiswera Sub County, which collapsed because of flooding. The school had 265 learners by the time it collapsed. Also affected are Lwampanga Roman Catholic, Kabira – Muwunami, Busone, Moone and Kyebisirye primary schools.

As schools reopen next week, authorities in Nakasongola say they are working hard to ensure the learners get where to study. Fredson Kakooza Wilson, the LC 3 Chairperson of Nabiswera sub-county says that they secured five acres of land at Kalwara village to relocate Moone Primary School to ensure the 265 learners continue with studies.

Kakooza says that in the meantime, they have cleared the land for the construction of tents to enable learners to resume studies as they wait for the district to construct permanent structures. He says that at Busone primary school, the learners will occupy buildings that were not affected by the water and leave those with cracks.

Godfrey Ncumira, the headteacher of Moone Primary School says that together with parents, he has already secured tarpaulins that they will use to provide shelter for the learners. Ncumira says that the parents also dug a temporary toilet for the learners.

Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District LC V Chairperson says that the Office of the Prime Minister disbursed Shillings 970million for the reconstruction of Moone Primary School and the National Enterprise Corporation will soon undertake the works. At Lwampanga Roman Catholic Primary, the affected building was removed and a new structure was constructed.

But at Kyebisirye Primary School, the toilet that was submerged is yet to be replaced. George William Lubega, the Lwampanga sub-county LC III chairperson says that the water levels have now reduced and they are in the process to reconstruct the toilets to enable learners to resume studies.

A departmental performance report dated December 22, 2021, revealed that several government schools remain bushy, toilets and classrooms are in a sorry state ahead of the scheduled school reopening. Charles Uma, the Nakasongola District Chief Administrative Officer, says that the district played its part and asked the headteachers to work with management committees as well as local leaders to ensure schools are habitable ahead of school reopening.

