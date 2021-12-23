Nakasongola district land board under probe for issuing multiple titles

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating Nakasongola district land board for issuing different titles on the same pieces of land triggering conflicts among residents.

The district is currently facing 15 court cases where petitioners are seeking court orders to cancel titles issued on the same pieces of land. Several other people have also filed complaints with the Police and Resident District Commissioner against the land board.

In some cases, the petitioners accuse the district land board of sub-dividing, transferring ownership, and re-allocating their land without their knowledge. The most contentious case involves Nile Fibre Board Limited, which is feuding with some residents over land on block 229, which comprises plots 12, 13, and 19 in Katuugo sub-county.

Phillip Mukasa, the Nakasongola District Police Commander says that some of the wrangles have turned chaotic forcing him to deploy officers to stop clashes. Mukasa says that he has instituted a forensic audit to establish how titles are irregularly issued on existing titles, saying all those who will be found culpable will be charged accordingly.

Sunday Rogers Bwanga, the Speaker Nakasongola district says that the investigations are timely because there has been a public outcry over the rot in the land board.

Josephat Sserwanga, a resident of Nakasongola town council accuses the district land board members of soliciting money from applicants and issuing land titles on already existing plots.

Emmanuel Kawonawo, the chairperson of Nakasongola district land board declined to comment on the investigations, saying they are yet to get notification from the police.

Samuel Tingira, the Nakasongola District LC V Vice-Chairperson, says the tenure of the current Land Board will expire in January next year, adding that they have already nominated new appointees.

