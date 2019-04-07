Nakalema’s unit continues to bite

A State House Anti-Corruption Unit launched in December last year has continued to instill panic among public officials who swindle government money.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | URA officials, town clerks, district administrators and others have all fallen prey. In the last week, the unit made a string of arrests. On March 30, the unit led by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, a former personal assistant to President Museveni, conducted an operation and arrested Nicholas Kamukama, the deputy RDC of Kiruhura district, and Kangume Kosea, a district councilor, following complaints from district residents.

The unit reported that the two were caught red handed soliciting a bribe to aid the illegal operation of an unlicensed money lending company. The two charged with bribery and extortion according to Police.

A few days before the Kiruhura raid, the unit arrested Ruth Etibot Achimo, Soroti University secretary, amid accusations of misappropriating Shs1.6billion meant for payment of employee allowances, rent, retainer fees and inland travel disbursement.

Achimo was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court on March 29 on charges of corruption, diversion of public resources and false accounting.

