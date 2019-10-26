Nagirinya’s sister receives threats

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Harriet Nakyejjwe, the sister to murdered social worker, Maria Nagirinya, has revealed that she is being threatened for testifying against police officers.

Nakyejjwe, who testified before the police court on Thursday, informed Court Chairman Senior Commissioner –SCP Dennis Odongpiny that one of the officers had visited her home and threatened her.

Eight police officers have been charged in Police Disciplinary Tribunal on advice of Director of Public Prosecution –DPP over complacency for failing to respond when Nagirinya’s relatives informed them about her kidnap on August 28.

The policemen were arrested on, President Museveni, orders after Nagirinya’s father, Francis Lubowa, said their efforts to rescue his daughter were frustrated by police that tossed them up and down the entire night.

Seven out of eight officers who include three Assistant Superintendents of Police – ASPs Muhammad Byansi, Andrew Ninzeyimana, Allan Okello Allan, Assistant Inspector of Police Sunday Baguma, Corporal Samuel Owona, Police Constable Joshua Basaliza and PC Deo Kitone, are charged with neglect of duty.

Nakyejjwe who appeared in police court on Thursday blamed them especially Cpl Samuel Owona and Cpl Reuben Kibikwamu, for being unbothered for a matter that was concerning the life of her sister.

Kibikwamu is also being investigated for appearing in police court on Thursday wearing a police uniform of a different police officer identified as Obonyo. SSP Ibanda asked court to have Kibikwamu and officer who gave him his uniform probed.

Nakyejjwe’s revelation about threats from officers forced prosecutor SSP Ibanda and Court Chairman Odongpiny to call Kabalagala Division Police Commander to ensure she is given police protection at her home in Nsambya.

******

URN