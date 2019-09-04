NAGIRINYA: Uganda’s Internal Affairs Minister tasked to explain kidnaps, murders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Jeje Odongo has been tasked to explain the wave of kidnaps and murders across the country.

During Tuesday’s plenary session chaired by Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, the Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake raised a matter of national importance regarding the incidents.

He said that the kidnaps that have left Ugandans in fear continue to happen without any meaningful intervention from Security operatives in the country.

Zaake questioned government’s plan to address the situation which he described as a re-occurrence of the previous murders that saw mainly women kidnapped and murdered while others were murdered following demands for ransom.

He also questioned the reluctance of Uganda Police Force in the recent kidnap cases that have been reported by relatives of the victims.

In response, Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Jeje Odongo noted that his ministry has for the past weeks been engaged in meetings over the matter and that he would avail answers to Parliament on Thursday in a comprehensive statement.

In the past few days, the country has witnessed successive incidents of kidnaps and murders. The recent was the kidnap and murder of a social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa who were kidnapped and their bodies dumped at Nama Sub-County, in Mukono district. Police has so far indicated the arrest of 10 suspects.

Another case was that of James Kalumba who went missing on 8th August. His body was discovered in a swamp along Entebbe road. The late Kalumba’s family has since complained that Uganda Police did not do enough to save their relative since his kidnap a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Head of Homicide at Criminal Investigation Directorate – CID headquarters, Wilson Monday, has taken over investigations into the kidnap and murder of Kalumba, a resident of Bweya-Kajjansi, in Wakiso District.

Kalumba, who was kidnapped on August 8th at his home was discovered dead and dumped in a swamp near his home on Monday morning.

The deceased’s children led by, Beatrice Nakasujja, attributes their father’s murder to land wrangles he reportedly had with his siblings.

Patrick Onyango, police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, said Monday has taken over the case since family members accuse the area police station of demanding for money during investigations.

“We are investigating and the in-charge homicide at CID headquarters has taken over the file and right now he is handling the case. If there is any police officer that asked for money, our PSU is going to look into it and it will be handled accordingly,” Onyango said.

Nakasujja says that his father moved out of his home at Bweya- Kajjansi town council at around 9:30 pm and that was when he was last seen. Kalumba moved out seemingly going to meet someone until his body was discovered in a swamp.

“He was kidnapped from his home on August 8th in Bweya Kajjansi. His body was found in a nearby swamp. It is not so far from his home. We suspect they just dropped him thereafter killing him. If he had been dumped there so long he would have decomposed,” said Nakasujja.

Family members say they opened a case at Kajjansi police station and all along they have been getting promises from police that he would be discovered alive. Kalumba’s relatives said police often accused them of being mean.

“We don’t think it something to do with a job. He was working with motor care and he had resigned sometime back. His former bosses were with us throughout the search. We suspect land issues between him and his sibling. He was the heir to his father,” said Nakasujja.

Onyango said among the elements being followed in the investigations is possibility that Kalumba was killed by close family members over land dispute. He said the children accuse one of their aunts who has since failed to show up to police for interrogation.

“There is an element of land wrangle and it has taken time. They are pointing accusing fingers at one of their aunts. But when we summoned her she did not appear. We are going to make her record a statement either through arrest or other options,” Onyango said.

Nakasujja explain that her father inherited his father, John Ssenfuka’s estate. He tried to keep his father’s estates intact but his siblings insisted that the property must be divided and he gave in.

“Siblings wanted their share. They agreed to split the estates equally and they did. One of them was interested in the other sibling’s space and they complained to him. He got stressed because he thought everyone was happy. He was not a politician neither a dealer. That is why suspect land matters could have caused his death but we do not have conclusive evidence,” added Nakasujja.

