Naggalama police officers decry inadequate funding

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Police officers have cried out to the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, about the inadequate funding, which has hindered the execution of their duties difficult.

Among the issues raised by the Naggalama police officers during IGP’s visit include poor living conditions, lack of fuel and money for other administrative requirements.

Byakagaba’s visit to Naggalama is part of his ongoing familiarisation tour as he marks a year n office after replacing Martin Okoth Ochola. “I want to assure that your welfare, accommodation, and logistical needs are on the force’s agenda and the President is supporting us in addressing these needs. These needs will be gradually addressed,” IGP Byakagaba said.

In his first year as IGP, the police have recruited and trained more than 3,400 new police constables who were passed out a week ago. Additionally, the force is in the recruitment process of 10,000 more constables to cater for a number of those who have retired after clocking the retirement age, on voluntary arrangement, due to health conditions, and others have deserted.

During his visit to Naggalama and Mukono Policing divisions, Byakagaba urged the police personnel to support President Yoweri Museveni’s directive of concentrating the force at Sub-counties so that it is closer to rural people.

“We are all aware of His Excellency’s directive on Sub-county policing mode, which is already being implemented. I encourage you to support this policing model and other government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM),” IGP said.

IGP was amused by the number of anine dogs being bred at Naggalama breeding centre which has helped to improve our investigation mechanism and also cut costs of purchasing sniffer dogs abroad.

“I have inspected the Police Canine Breeding Centre here at Nagalama, and I have been impressed by its progress. I commit myself that the force will further improve its standards,” IGP said. The Naggalama canine bleeding centre cut police’s cost for purchasing sniffer dogs from $10,000 (about 36 million shillings) to seven million shillings.

Naggalama canine breeding centre is under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Martin Mugume. Mugume has faced enormous pressure from people who insist that the Uganda Police force needs foreign trained sniffer dogs.

However, Mugume has proved them wrong as the sniffer dogs bred and trained at Naggalama have effectively done the tracing of suspects’ movements in many parts of the country without any difficulties including supporting security at Entebbe International Airport.

****

URN