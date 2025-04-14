Nabilatuk residents protest exclusion from medical store construction jobs

Nabilatuk, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Nabilatuk District have called on district authorities to ensure that local labour is prioritised in ongoing and future construction projects within the district. The appeal stems from growing frustration over the alleged exclusion of local workers in the construction of the Nabilatuk Medical Store at Nabilatuk Health Centre IV.

The project, being implemented by contractor Advanta (U), is reportedly relying entirely on a workforce sourced from outside the district, sparking discontent among the locals. Mario Lomerinyang, a resident of Nabilatuk Town, expressed disappointment, noting that many community members had anticipated earning an income through the project to clear debts and meet daily needs.

“When we heard that there would be construction works at the district, we were hopeful that some of us would also get an opportunity to do some work and get money to settle some debts. But to our dismay, the contractor came loaded with all the labour force, including porters and cooks. How do we as the local community benefit from these government projects?” he asked the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Kyeyune Ssenyonjo.

His concerns were echoed by the LC1 Chairperson of Campswahili Cell, John Bosco Alinga, who decried the continued neglect of local workers by contractors hired by the district. “We are not happy with the way the contractor is doing his work; even cooks have been sourced from out, leaving out locals who should have directly benefited from this project,” he stated.

Alinga’s remarks were met with thunderous applause from the gathered community members during the meeting at the health facility. District Health Officer Dr. Peter Lokwang also sided with the residents, calling on the contractor to engage the local workforce to foster cooperation and peaceful project implementation.

RDC Kyeyune Ssenyonjo lauded the residents for voicing their concerns respectfully and urged the contractor to prioritise locals in casual employment opportunities.

In response, Bosco Rubuga, the contractor from Advanta (U), assured the community of his commitment to addressing the concerns raised and pledged to involve the local population moving forward. The construction of the Nabilatuk Medical Store is funded by the Global Fund and is being implemented by the Ministry of Health at a cost of UGX 718.4 million.

Other related infrastructure developments at the facility include the construction of a mortuary under the UGX 59 million District Discretion Equalization Grant and a modern theatre funded through an Italian loan.

URN