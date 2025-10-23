Thursday , October 23 2025
Home / TECH NEWS / Musk: AI, robots to replace humans, making work optional

Musk: AI, robots to replace humans, making work optional

The Independent October 23, 2025 TECH NEWS, WORLD Leave a comment

Elon Musk

NEW YORK, the United States | TASS | American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk predicted a future where all human jobs will be performed by robots and artificial intelligence (AI).

“AI and robots will replace all jobs. Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store,” Musk wrote on X.

He was responding to a post by American entrepreneur Jason Calacanis, who shared a New York Times article detailing Amazon’s plan to automate 75% of its operations. The company aims to replace over 600,000 jobs with robots by 2033, roles that would otherwise rely on human workers.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved