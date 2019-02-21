‘Museveni’s sole candidature not a surprise’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Betty Nambooze, the Mukono North County MP has said that the decision by NRM’s Central Executive Committee-CEC endorsing President Yoweri Museveni as sole candidate in the 2021 elections should not surprise Ugandans.

Museveni’s sole candidature resolution was reached Tuesday after a 5-day CEC retreat in Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya district which he chaired.

Nambooze, who is also the Shadow Minister of information in the opposition, says that the intention of the regime is to make Ugandans remain focused towards the next election, and yet most of the issues in the past general elections remain unresolved.

Nambooze addressed the media at Parliament on Wednesday together with the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan, who said that the opposition will ignore Museveni’s sole candidature.

Ochan says the opposition has bigger battles to fight in as far as changing the government is concerned. She added that the opposition has chosen silence on Museveni’s actions, statements and words.

Aol says that they are working towards uniting the opposition. She says sometimes it is better to ignore what NRM says.