Museveni’s Anti-Corruption walk an indication of commitment – IG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government has described the forthcoming anti-corruption walk as an indication of a high level of commitment and visibility in the fight against corruption in Uganda.

The walk due to take place on Wednesday December 4, will be led by President Yoweri Museveni from the Constitutional Square in Kampala to Kololo Airstrip. The walk will be held under the theme “A corruption-free Uganda starts with me”.

But early this week, Opposition bigwigs led by Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the National Coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party said the walk was a mockery, intended to confuse the masses to believe that Museveni has the will to fight corruption. Muntu alleged that Museveni uses corruption to maintain himself in power.

However, Mariam Wangadya, the Second Deputy Inspector General of Government says Museveni has played a big role in fighting corruption through instituting bodies like IG and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit which has unearthed many cases of corruption and uprooted corrupt officials in the country.

Wangadya was speaking ahead of the Anti-Corruption Convention at Kirigime Guest House in Kabale district. The convention organized by Kick Corruption Out of Uganda (KICK-U) and Inspectorate of Government attracted locals, district and religious leaders among others to discuss the effects of corruption on development and how it can be eliminated.

Wangadya cites the ejection of Hebert Kabafunzaki from the position of the State Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations in the aftermath of a corruption scandal as an indicator that president Museveni is intolerant of corruption.

Kabafunzaki was in April 2017 arrested at Kampala Serena Hotel while soliciting a 5 million shillings bribe from Aya investment director, Muhammad Hamid to clear his name from allegations of sexual harassment.

Wangadya advises the opposition to refrain from helpless noise and come up with practical strategies of eliminating corruption. She says that lamentations are obstructive and cannot add value to Ugandans’ expectation against corruption elimination.

Stanley Nsubuga, the acting Director of Education and Prevention of Corruption in the Inspectorate of Government says that corruption is a global problem which needs collective the effort to fight.

Nsubuga says that the Inspectorate of Government and Uganda Bureau of Statistics have instituted a survey to identify areas where many cases of corruption are still being recorded and where laws have failed to provide solutions.

Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda, the former Chairperson for Kick Corruption out of Uganda says that Uganda does not have visible examples of cases where the government has eliminated corruption.

According to the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index report by Transparency International, Uganda ranked 149 out of 175 countries with his corruption cases.

