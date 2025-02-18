Museveni writes to Bazzukulu about a quick trial for Besigye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said he wants a quick trial for Besigye “so that facts come out.”

LETTER IN FULL

Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu.

I have seen the concern by some Ugandans regarding the remanding of Dr. Besigye for the very serious offences he is alleged to have been planning. If you want a stable country, the more correct question should be: “Naye Dr. Besigye bamukwatila ki? Why was Dr. Besigye arrested?” The answer to that is a quick trial so that facts come out.

Otherwise, you are promoting insecurity which is very dangerous for the country. Nobody in the world can easily give us lectures on reconciliation and forgiveness because that is part of our doctrine right from the 1960s.

However, our strategy and doctrine are also based on accountability by the mistake makers ─ especially those who kill Ugandans. We are now able to remember Janani Luwum, Benedicto Kiwanuka, Kiingo Chemonges, Edward Mutesa, etc., moving through a peaceful Uganda and travelling on good tarmac roads, because the freedom fighters sacrificed themselves and defeated Idi Amin and all the other killers.

We are not for vengeance but the danger of the killers must be removed. Therefore, the correct answer in the matter of Dr. Besigye is a quick trial.

Who slowed down the trial process? It is the Courts that pointed out some gaps in the Military Courts and they ordered the transfer of the cases to Civilian Courts.

The concerned People are, therefore, working on two fronts. Transfer the files to the Civilian Courts from the Military Courts and the Gov’t and the legislators to close the gaps in the Military Courts. If you are innocent, why do you not demand for a quick trial so that you can prove your innocence and expose those who are “persecuting” you instead of demanding bail, forgiveness, as if serious crime is also entitled to holidays?

On the issue of sickness, there is, first of all, a Gov’t hospital in the Prison. Besides, Dr. Besigye’s personal doctors have been visiting him and even taking him to private clinics. If there was need for any additional medical care, the Gov’t would be advised. However, in this case, Dr. Besigye was on hunger strike. That is part of the cause for his weakness that we could see in the pictures that were in the Newspapers. Is that not unprincipled blackmail? How can you be accused of serious crimes and, then, your response is a hunger strike to generate sympathy for getting bail,etc.? Why don’t you demand a quick trial? The military court was ready for the trial. Let us wait for the civilian court.