Museveni woos tourism investors, says agro-processing key

Uganda’s tourism and agro-processing potential, in addition to tough measures against poaching, make the country a goldmine for investors, President Yoweri Museveni has said.

At the sidelines of The Giants Club Summit, Museveni assured potential investors that all the country’s national parks and game reserves are safe while the government has done all it take to halt poaching.

In Nairobi, the president met a group of investors in the tourism sector led by Dr. Max Graham the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Space for Giants an organization dedicated to conservation of the African elephants. The Giants summit a special tourism conservation meeting convened to draw strategies to counter poaching and safeguard the elephants.

Graham and his team told the President that they interested in investing in tourism conservation, eco-tourism, education and promotion of agriculture and agro-processing.

Museveni appealed to them to take advantage of the big potential of the country’s agricultural sector and invest in the agro-processing industry noting that the country has continued to export unprocessed agricultural products due to lack of enough investors in the sector.

He particularly appealed to them to come and invest in the processing of fruits; cereals, leather, bananas and the mining sector and assured them of the government support and cooperation.

RELATED GiantsClubSummit VIDEO