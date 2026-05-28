UTB hosts spectacular Cultural Gala for international visitors at Ndere

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has rolled out the red carpet for over 200 hosted buyers and media personalities at a dazzling Cultural Gala held at the iconic Ndere Cultural Center. The event was part of last week’s Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2026 activities that offered guests an immersive celebration of Uganda’s extraordinary cultural tapestry.

The evening came alive with vibrant performances from the world-renowned Ndere Troupe, whose dancers took audiences on a captivating journey through Uganda’s 50 tribes, each representing a distinct cultural heritage, complete with unique music, dance, costumes, and traditions.

Guests were not just spectators; they were invited to participate, learn traditional dances and gain a deeper appreciation of the communities that make Uganda truly special.

A highlight of the evening was the feast of authentic Ugandan cuisine, with dishes spanning all regions of the country from the beloved Matooke of the Buganda Kingdom to the hearty Kalo of eastern Uganda, offering international guests a genuine taste of the Pearl of Africa.

Uganda Tourism Board Marketing Manager Francis Nyende reflected on the significance of the occasion, “Showcasing Uganda’s culture our music, our food, our dances to the world is one of the most powerful things we can do as a nation. For Ugandans, this is deeply personal. Our culture is our identity and our pride. When the world sees and celebrates what we have, it fills every Ugandan heart with immense joy and a renewed sense of belonging.”

The cultural gala reinforced Uganda’s position as a destination rich not only in natural wonders but in cultural wealth that is uniquely compelling to the global traveler. The International guests ended the night by enjoying the vibrant nightlife of Kampala.