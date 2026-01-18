Museveni wins presidential election

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s incumbent President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday secured a seventh five-year term after winning the country’s presidential election.

According to final results announced by the Electoral Commission, the country’s electoral body, Museveni garnered more than 7.9 million votes out of about 11.3 million valid ballots cast.

His closest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, received over 2.7 million votes, while the remaining votes were shared among six other presidential candidates, the results showed.

Announcing the outcome, EC Chairperson Simon Byabakama described the polls on Thursday as generally peaceful, with no major incidents reported, and urged those contesting the results to seek redress through the courts.

Hours before the results were declared, unconfirmed reports emerged that Kyagulanyi had been arrested at his home in Magere, central Wakiso District. Police later dismissed the claims, saying he remained at his residence while officers were deployed in the area as a preventive measure.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke also urged political actors to refrain from issuing inflammatory statements.

Days before the elections, the United Nations Human Rights Office said the elections were taking place in an environment marked by repression and intimidation against opposition figures, journalists, and human rights defenders — claims the government rejected as baseless.

Museveni’s victory extends his time in power to more than 40 years. He first came to office after a five-year guerrilla war following the country’s 1980 elections. Since the restoration of general elections in 1996, he has won successive presidential contests.

Kyagulanyi, a former popular musician who has now challenged Museveni twice, campaigned under the slogan “Protest Vote,” drawing strong support from younger voters and accusing the government of corruption and human rights abuses.

Richard Twodong, secretary general of the ruling National Resistance Movement party, described the party’s presidential victory as largely free and fair, apart from a few issues raised by the opposition, saying Museveni’s campaign focus on poverty alleviation resonated with voters.

The opposition National Unity Platform, led by Kyagulanyi, rejected the results. Party official Benjamin Katana said the outcome did not reflect events on election day and called for public legal protests.

In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the African Union (AU) observer mission said the elections were held in an environment calmer than in 2021.

The AU team, which worked with regional blocs, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, however, noted issues of harassment of opposition figures, suspension of some civil society organizations, and the internet shutdown. ■