Museveni warns careerists in the NRM

Museveni Rebukes NRM Big Wigs for Meddling in Grassroot Elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | President Yoweri Museveni has rebuked senior National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders, whom he says have been interfering in internal party elections.

The President who was speaking during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday at Kololo, criticized what he described as self-serving behavior among some top party figures, warning that such conduct threatens to undermine the party’s integrity and long-term unity.

“Subsequently, I started hearing stories that some of our leaders were taking sides in the election of the structures above the village,” he said. “We are studying this information, and I will give my guidance in the coming weeks.”

In recent weeks, the NRM has been carrying out its internal party structure elections. Museveni praised the process despite the flaws.

“In recent times, one of my happiest days, was the 6th of May, 2025, when we held the NRM Village Assemblies (barazas), in the 72,000 villages of Uganda, to audit and rectify the NRM Membership registers. It was so beautiful—peaceful, transparent, and free of fraud. We identified 18.5 million NRM members above the age of 18 years, and we elected the 30 NRM leaders per village,” he said.

Reports indicate that the process has, however, been marred in some areas by intense interference from influential party figures, who were reportedly working hard to ensure that their preferred candidates emerged victorious. In certain locations, the competition escalated into violence.

“I was present, but I did not vote in my Rwakitura village. Why? A leader should not take sides in the structures below him or her.”

The President added that reports have reached him about senior NRM figures actively interfering in elections at higher levels, allegedly attempting to influence outcomes to favor their allies.

He, however, urged party members to remain calm as investigations into the alleged misconduct continue. He asked those with concrete evidence to submit written reports to either the NRM Secretariat in Kampala or district-level party offices, including clear illustrations or documentation of their claims.

Museveni’s remarks were laced with concern over what he described as “careerists” within the party, individuals more focused on personal gain than national progress.

“Therefore, the careerists who only think of themselves should check themselves. They should not spoil the effort of the patriots. Here, I do not have to talk about the negative opposition elements that work for the foreign interests and for the parasitic local interests. Those who have failed to block our progress. It is the internal mistakes that must be corrected.”

He contrasted their behavior with the contributions of patriotic party members and wealth creators in agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT, all of whom he credited for Uganda’s fast economic growth.

“This is not about the opposition that has long failed to derail our progress. The real danger comes from internal mistakes that must be corrected.” Museveni said.