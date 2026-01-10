MUSEVENI: Violence promoters are enemies of wealth creation

Makindye, Kampala | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has warned that individuals who promote violence are enemies of wealth creation, saying peace and stability remain the foundation of economic growth and social transformation.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while campaigning at Buziga Islamic School grounds in Makindye Division, accompanied by the First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni.

Addressing a large and enthusiastic crowd, Museveni said violence disrupts business, scares away investment and reverses development gains.

“You cannot talk about wealth where there is chaos. Those who promote violence are enemies of wealth and progress,” Museveni said, urging residents to protect peace and focus on productive activities that improve household incomes.

He reiterated the NRM’s emphasis on wealth creation through initiatives such as commercial agriculture, industrialization and the parish-based development approach.

The President also cautioned the youth against being used by politicians who thrive on disorder, noting that discipline and hard work are key to transforming lives.

He called on Kampala residents to reject actions that undermine security and instead support programs that empower young people economically.

The First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni, encouraged voters to remain steadfast and value unity and stability. She emphasized the importance of nurturing disciplined communities and supporting government efforts aimed at improving livelihoods, particularly for families and young people.

Earlier, NRM National Vice Chairperson AlHajji Moses Kigongo rallied supporters to stand firmly behind the party’s candidates. “Don’t waste time on other candidates; tick wherever you find the bus,” Kigongo told the crowd, adding, “I request you to ensure that whoever carries the party flag goes through.”

Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, thanked Museveni for what she described as a successful campaign and for championing a mindset change, especially among the youth.

“We want to thank God that it has been a very successful campaign, and we thank you for creating a mindset change,” Among said.

She noted that the youth of Kampala are eager for resources to engage in wealth creation and cited the Seven Hills youth as a success story. “The Seven Hills youth used to be a terrible group in town, but you brought them together and advised them to form a SACCO. Today, they are the ones cleaning the city, which is why Kampala is always clean,” she said.

Among appealed for better facilitation for the group, noting that they currently earn Shs 6,000 and are requesting an increase to at least Shs 15,000.

Among also highlighted the importance of supporting the night economy, saying, “In Makindye alone, there are over 70,000 people engaged in the night economy, and they need support.”

She further raised concerns about persistent flooding in Katwe, Kansanga, Ggaba and the Nakivubo Channel, calling for a lasting solution, and proposed the relocation of Nsambya Police Barracks to allow for better urban development.

SOURCE: NRM media