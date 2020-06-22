MUSEVENI: Too risky to open schools, salons, arcades

📌 Salons to remain closed

📌 Arcades remain closed

📌 Schools remain closed

📌 Curfew to stay

📌 4 instead of 3 in private cars

📌 Restrictions on Boda Bodas remain

📌 Restrictions on Religious gatherings remain

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said government will maintina all the measures in place in relation to schools, arcades and religious gatherings as it is too risky to ease restrictions.

He said this as he addressed the nation on measures to contain the COVID-19 pandamic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW