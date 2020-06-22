Monday , June 22 2020
Covid-19 Image

MUSEVENI: Too risky to open schools, salons, arcades

The Independent June 22, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, The News Today Leave a comment

Children visibly pleased after getting their share of school milk in this SNV Photo. President Museveni has said it is not yet time to open schools because of the risks.

📌 Salons to remain closed
📌 Arcades remain closed
📌 Schools remain closed
📌 Curfew to stay
📌 4 instead of 3 in private cars
📌 Restrictions on Boda Bodas remain
📌 Restrictions on Religious gatherings remain

 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said government will maintina all the measures in place in relation to schools, arcades and religious gatherings as it is too risky to ease restrictions.

He said this as he addressed the nation on measures to contain the COVID-19 pandamic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

