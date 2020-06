MUSEVENI: Too risky to open schools, salons, arcades

πŸ“Œ Salons to remain closed

πŸ“Œ Arcades remain closed

πŸ“Œ Schools remain closed

πŸ“Œ Curfew to stay

πŸ“Œ 4 instead of 3 in private cars

πŸ“Œ Restrictions on Boda Bodas remain

πŸ“Œ Restrictions on Religious gatherings remain

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said government will maintina all the measures in place in relation to schools, arcades and religious gatherings as it is too risky to ease restrictions.

He said this as he addressed the nation on measures to contain the COVID-19 pandamic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW