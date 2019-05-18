Museveni to mediate in Lango cultural leadership wrangle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said he will mediate in the Lango cultural leadership dispute.

President Museveni said this on Friday while addressing Journalists at Lira Hotel after the conclusion of his two day anti-poverty mobilization in Lango Sub-region.

Museveni said he had initially been informed about the leadership dispute between Yosam Odur and Dr Eng. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the leader of the rival clan heads but thought it had been resolved.

The leadership crisis that started in 2012 by a group of clan heads who were opposed to the proposal to invite President Museveni to preside over Lango Conference has since seen four rival Paramount chiefs appointed against Odur administration.

Among those who have since been appointed include Benjamin Okii the head of Okii-Bura clan, Charles Olet, the leader of Okii-Ogwangkoltum and now Dr Odongo Okune who was appointed two years ago.

Describing Odongo Okune as his son and Odur as his uncle, President Museveni said he will soon summon the two leaders to have the dispute resolved.

On Friday, President Museveni held a closed-door meeting with Yosam Odur at Barlegi State Lodge and discussed possible ways of resolving the crisis.

Both Dr Odongo Okune and Odur have welcomed the move by the President.

Several attempts to mediate on the dispute had previously failed.

Among those who mediated in the crisis includes former Bishop of Lango Diocese Rev. John Charles Odur Kami, Bishop Emeritus Joseph Franzeli of Lira Diocese among others.

*****

URN