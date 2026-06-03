Museveni to deliver State of the Nation Address as new parliament session opens

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Museveni is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

The address will be held as the 12th Parliament meets for its 3rd sitting of the current session.

According to the Government Citizens’ Interaction Centre, the venue for this year’s State of the Nation Address will be at Kololo Independence Grounds, starting at 2:00 pm.

Museveni is expected to formally launch a new legislative cycle in the new Parliament under the Speakership of Jacob Oboth-Oboth, who is deputised by Thomas Tayebwa.

Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Uganda requires the President to deliver to Parliament and address on the State of the Nation at the beginning of every session of Parliament.

The law also says that the President may, also, in consultation with the Speaker, address Parliament from time to time, on any matter of national importance.

Museveni has used such occasions to address Parliament on issues like governance, especially corruption, issues related to the economy, security, and generally social welfare.

It is highly expected that Museveni will address the newly elected legislators about his priorities for the current term, which he dubbed “Kisanja No More Sleep.”

He already warned the MPS from the ruling NRM party against corruption. It is expected that he will repeat this message as he meets a joint House that has members of the Opposition as well as Independents, who will gather under one tent.

It is also anticipated that he will speak about the new change of the leadership at Parliament following the exit of Annet Anita Among. Though it is unlikely to reveal details or aspects of the ongoing probe against the Speaker of the 11th parliament.