Museveni supports Ggaba tragedy families

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Museveni has extended financial support of Sh10 million each to four families whose children were brutally killed in last week’s attack at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Center, as calls for justice continue to intensify.

The contribution was delivered by State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara during a sombre prayer and commemoration service held Monday at Ggaba Community Church. The service drew together grieving families, residents, religious leaders, government officials, and security personnel in a shared moment of mourning and reflection.

The victims, Keisha Agenrwot, Ryan Odeke, Gideon Etuku, and Ignatius Sseruyange, were among toddlers attacked on Thursday by 39-year-old Christopher Okello Onyum, who is now in police custody. According to accounts, the suspect reportedly posed as a parent before turning on children who were playing on a seesaw, fatally stabbing four before he was subdued and arrested.

Speaking at the service, Pastor Peter Kasirivu, the founder of Ggaba Community Church and the 27-year-old daycare center, described the facility as a lifeline for low-income families on Ggaba Island. He explained that it was established to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children while their parents worked to earn a living.

Kasirivu revealed that prior to the tragedy, plans were underway to upgrade the kindergarten from its modest structure into a larger, well-equipped facility with enhanced security, at an estimated cost of sh800 million . Those plans have since been overshadowed by the attack, which prompted the Ministry of Education to close the center as investigations continue.

He paid tribute to the daycare staff, particularly the female caregivers, whom he described as courageous in the face of terror, noting that their actions helped save other children.

The emotional service saw mourners lay floral tributes beside photographs of the young victims, as Joseph Sserwadda of Victory Christian Church Ndeeba led prayers, inviting the congregation to celebrate the brief lives of the children through song and applause. Grief, however, was accompanied by growing frustration among parents.

Lawrence Mbazira, father of one of the victims, voiced concern over the lack of communication from authorities regarding the progress of investigations, the suspect’s motive, and when he would be formally charged.

In response, Minister Balaam assured families that the suspect remains in secure custody and will be arraigned in court within a week. He added that discussions were ongoing at the highest levels of security, with Muhoozi Kainerugaba reportedly suggesting that the suspect be tried before a court martial.

The minister also addressed concerns surrounding the closure of related institutions and clarified that, on the guidance of education minister Janet Museveni, Maranatha Primary and Secondary Schools would reopen, while the daycare centre remains sealed off as an active crime scene.

Meanwhile, sources close to the investigation have revealed that the suspect has a history of mental illness, with his family reportedly seeking treatment for him in the United States. He is also alleged to have been linked to other killings and is said to have told taxi drivers in Ggaba that a doctor had advised him to engage in ritual sacrifice as a pathway to wealth, claims that investigators are still working to verify.