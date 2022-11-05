MUSEVENI: There will be no ebola lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | President Yoweri Museveni on Friday ruled out an Ebola lockdown, urging the public to concentrate on work.

“People should go ahead and concentrate on their work without worry,” Museveni said in a tweet.

The president, however, said the public should be more vigilant and observe the standard operating procedures put in place to control the Ebola spread.

Some health experts were calling for a lockdown of the Ugandan capital of Kampala to contain the spread of the disease.

Regarding the Ebola situation, first of all, there will be NO LOCKDOWN. Therefore, people should go ahead and concentrate on their work without worry. However, we should be more vigilant and observe the SOPs put in place to control the Ebola spread. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) November 4, 2022

The World Health Organization this week called for international support for Uganda to contain the spread of Ebola.

Figures from Uganda’s Ministry of Health show that as of Oct. 26, the country has registered 115 confirmed cases and 32 deaths since the outbreak was announced on Sept. 20. The figures also show that 2,168 people are listed for follow-up because they are contacts to confirmed Ebola cases.