Museveni remains key to peace in Uganda and the region

President Museveni’s legacy of restoring peace and stability in Uganda and the region

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | President Yoweri Museveni’s attempts to bring stability and lasting peace back to Uganda are a clear example of his legacy. After the country gained independence in 1962 and struggled to get going for the next two decades, he stepped in and played a key role in putting an end to the bloody wars that were tearing it apart, which was a significant turning point in its history.

When he took charge in 1986, his government boosted unity by involving all tribes and groups in leadership roles, fostering a feeling of belonging across ethnic lines. This inclusiveness was more than just a political strategy; it was a vital foundation for lasting peace and growth in a nation that had faced considerable division and conflict.

Museveni re-established the reputation of key institutions – a professional military and an organized police force, to maintain order and enforce the law. Facing a turbulent history filled with coups and political assassinations, building trustworthy security forces was essential for restoring public confidence in governance.

Uganda also emerged as a regional leader by deploying troops for peacekeeping missions and responding to requests from neighbouring countries seeking help in stabilizing their security situations. These proactive actions not only boosted Uganda’s standing in the international community but also played a key role in regional stability.

Under Museveni’s leadership, Uganda transitioned from a constant state of war to a stable nation with a vibrant civil society. It now plays a significant role in maintaining East Africa’s security amid turbulence and insecurity in neighbouring states. Back in 1986, when Museveni took power, Uganda had been battered by years of coups and internal conflicts. The oppressive regime of Idi Amin in the 1970s, followed by further chaos under Milton Obote, left the country reeling. Villages were burnt, lives were shattered, and many fled the country seeking refuge. Museveni’s leadership laid the groundwork for a recovery that has allowed the nation to reclaim its identity and dignity.

Key Pillars of His Legacy of Peace and Stability

Ending Insurgencies

Museveni targeted the most dangerous threats directly and decisively. The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) ravaged northern Uganda for over two decades. Led by the notorious Joseph Kony, the LRA was known for its brutality, killing thousands and forcibly abducting children to join its ranks as soldiers. Through a series of well-coordinated military operations, Uganda’s army successfully pushed the LRA out of the country by 2006, chasing their remnants into the dense jungles of Congo and the war-torn regions of Sudan. This military victory was not just about defeating an enemy; it was about restoring hope to communities long plagued by fear and despair. The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), another rebel group, attacked from the west, bombing urban centres like Kampala in 1998. However, determined troops pushed them back, securing important border towns. Today, those areas, once scarred by conflict, are being cultivated again; children go to school, and local markets are lively with activity—a clear sign of the transformation brought about by the suppression of insurgent threats.

National Unity and Reconciliation

Museveni recognized the dangers of fuelling old divisions based on tribe or religion, which he called sectarianism—a poison that had divided Uganda before. His solution? A call for a sense of patriotism that goes beyond tribal labels. He actively worked to include all groups in society in the army and police and took steps to end favouritism that deepened division. Leaders from the north, south, east, and west now work together in government, promoting cooperation and mutual respect. Through reconciliation panels, stories from war victims were shared; their struggles were acknowledged, leading to forgiveness and healing that helped move the country forward. This process developed trust among communities and encouraged citizens to imagine a shared future rather than cling to the past.

Strong Institutions

Museveni emphasized transforming security forces into capable units guided by professionalism and discipline. The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) underwent major reforms, with troops receiving intensive training and following established protocols.

Meanwhile, police forces were restructured to better handle crowd control, focusing on non-lethal methods and de-escalation strategies. Intelligence agencies became skilled at threat detection, allowing pre-emptive action against potential attackers.

Furthermore, appointments based on skill rather than connections improved efficiency in government departments. Civil servants were trained to uphold meritocratic values, boosting public trust in government institutions. As a result, crime rates fell, borders remained secure, and major riots became rare—allowing citizens to carry on their daily lives without fear of disruption.

Peace has enabled resources and government focus to shift toward building and improving the nation’s infrastructure. Road networks expanded from dirt paths to highways, exemplified by the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, which cut travel time between two key economic centres in half. Electricity now reaches rural areas through projects like Uganda’s rural electrification, led by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), transforming energy access—more than 40% of homes now have power compared to almost none in the late 1980s.

Additionally, programs providing clean water taps to millions have created economic opportunities for families and businesses alike. Farmers can now transport crops to markets more easily, and factories can hire more workers, boosting growth and productivity.

Regional Leadership

Uganda sets an example on the international stage, especially in regional security efforts. Troops have been actively participating in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) since 2007, fighting against the militant group Al-Shabaab and enhancing the stability of Mogadishu, a city that has endured prolonged instability.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ugandan forces have also played an essential role in addressing cross-border threats, effectively stopping insurgents from crossing into Uganda and making sure that the security gains are not weakened by regional instability.

Through these joint efforts, President Museveni has built a legacy of peace, stability, and growth—going beyond Uganda’s tumultuous history and providing hope for ongoing advancement.

*******

Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre