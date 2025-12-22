Museveni pledges to fight crime, provide night ferry for Kalangala

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to restore night ferry operations to and from the Ssese Islands and intensify the fight against crime in Kalangala District, saying improved transport and security are critical to trade, livelihoods and overall development of the island communities.

The President made the commitment while addressing a massive campaign rally at Kibanga Primary School playground in Kalangala on Saturday, where residents raised concerns over limited ferry schedules and persistent crimes on some fishing islands.

“On the issue of ferries, I am told they are few, they operate for only a few hours and they do not move at night. We are going to look into this matter seriously,” Museveni said. “We used to travel at night in the past, even across Lake Victoria. There is no reason why this cannot be addressed.”

He noted that ferries are the economic lifeline of the Ssese Islands, linking residents to the mainland for trade, fishing and social services, and said restoring night operations would ease congestion, reduce costs and stimulate business.

The President was responding to submissions by the NRM Vice Chairperson for the Central Region, Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, who told the rally that the limited ferry schedules were slowing down trade and undermining economic activity in Kalangala.

Addressing security concerns, Museveni assured residents that government would act firmly to curb theft and violent crime reported on some fishing islands.

“This area has enjoyed peace for 40 years because of the NRM. However, I have heard about issues of theft and crime here. We are going to look into this matter seriously,” he said.

He also pointed to the deployment of security forces at fishing landing sites and ferry docks as part of broader efforts to protect livelihoods and maintain order on the islands.

On infrastructure, the President acknowledged the need to upgrade key roads, including the Bugoma–Kalangala road, and urged voters to elect leaders who actively lobby for critical services.

“You must choose leaders who demand roads and services for you,” he said.

Museveni further commended residents for embracing palm oil growing, which he described as a transformative project for the island economy, and encouraged farmers to diversify into livestock and poultry. He also warned against destructive fishing practices, urging fishermen to avoid catching immature fish and to protect breeding areas.

On social services, the President pledged continued investment in education, water and health, noting progress made but acknowledging remaining gaps. He reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring every sub-county has a government secondary school and to extending safe water to all villages.

Hon. Kasolo welcomed the President to Kalangala and thanked him for strengthening security on the islands and supporting wealth-creation programmes such as palm oil growing. He called for stronger enforcement against crime and for ferries to operate around the clock to unlock the district’s full economic potential.

NRM Chairperson for Kalangala District, Gerald Kayita, praised the government for deploying security forces at fishing islands and ferry points, saying the move had restored confidence among fishing communities, though challenges of theft and violence still persist in some areas.

The President later handed over NRM flags to party candidates in the district, formally endorsing them for the forthcoming elections.

The rally was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, and thousands of supporters from across the islands.