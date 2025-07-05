Museveni nominated unopposed for NRM Chairmanship and 2026 presidential flagbearer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been nominated unopposed to contest for both the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairmanship and as the party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2026 general elections.

Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, officially nominated Museveni for both positions, confirming that he was the only aspirant who fulfilled all the nomination requirements. Odoi said Museveni submitted all necessary documents, including a full set of nomination forms, valid bank payment slips, and verified endorsements from at least 151 districts across the country.

“The aspirant is one, and it is President Museveni,” Odoi declared.

He added that another individual who attempted to contest failed to raise even a nominator or seconder and returned only one nomination form instead of two.

“NRM is not for theatre. The drama is nearby,” he said, dismissing the failed attempt.

Museveni was first nominated for the NRM national chairperson position at exactly 1:52 p.m. by Alhaji Moses Kigongo, the NRM First National Vice Chairperson. At 2:10 p.m., he was nominated to run for President on the NRM ticket by Hajji Shafick Mwanje, the NRM District Chairperson for Bukomansimbi District.

His nomination was seconded by Masturah Namatovu, the NRM Women’s League Secretary for Publicity from Kamuli Municipality.

While nominating Museveni, Mwanje praised his leadership and support for persons with disabilities, including the promotion of affirmative action and socio-economic transformation. He described Museveni as “an angel” and “a son of God.”

Namatovu said women across Uganda appreciate Museveni for empowering them economically through various government programs.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong presented a Certificate of Compliance to Museveni, confirming he had fulfilled all legal and party requirements for nomination. The certificate, signed by Dr. Tanga Odoi, validated Museveni’s candidacy for both positions.

Col. Tom Butiime, Chairperson of the NRM Historical Leaders Forum and Member of Parliament for Kyenjojo District, also endorsed Museveni, saying Uganda owes him for maintaining security and peace, improving the economy, and promoting individual freedoms.

“He is still physically fit and mentally sharp, and capable of leading for another five years and beyond,” Butiime added.

Engineer Smith Tumwebaze, the NRM Youth Chairperson for Ntungamo Municipality, seconded the nomination, citing Museveni’s efforts in transforming youth livelihoods through programs like the Parish Development Model and Universal Primary Education (UPE).

Marian Faith Asiengo from Adjumani District echoed similar sentiments, noting that Northern Uganda has experienced lasting peace under Museveni’s leadership, with improvements in transport, ferry services, and local businesses.

Other seconders included Kampala District Youth Councilor Allan Mwesige, youth representatives from Jinja, and several NRM historical members who accompanied Museveni to the nomination ceremony.

Dr. Tanga Odoi also provided an update on the ongoing NRM internal elections. He reported that the Eastern Region fielded nine candidates for Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions, while the Western Region had eleven.

The NRM Youth League attracted 71 candidates, and the Women’s League registered 38. Campaigns for MP and LC5 party flagbearers will end on July 14, ahead of voting scheduled for July 17. Campaigns for LC5 chairperson and mayoral positions will close on July 22, with polling set for July 24.

Odoi further disclosed that one of the party’s registrars in Pallisa District had been murdered and will be laid to rest tomorrow. He appealed to President Museveni to authorize the recruitment of new, independent, and secure registrars in districts such as Kibaale, Kagadi, Tororo County, and Namutumba, where political interference has forced the closure of NRM offices.

“Registrars must be allowed to operate without pressure from local politicians in order to ensure free and fair internal party processes,” he said.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong also decried rising levels of violence within the party and appealed to President Museveni to take action.

“To tame the violence, some undisciplined individuals should be dismissed from the party,” Todwong said.