Museveni names four new police AIGPs from UPDF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President and Commander in Chief Yoweri Museveni has appointed four new Assistant Inspector Generals of Police, from Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Seconded to join Police are Brig. Jack Bakasumba, Brig Godfrey Goloba, and Colonels Jese Kamunanwire and Chris Damulira.

They join Major General Steven Sabiiti Muzeyi, who is the Deputy Inspector General.

“Congratulations to the UPDF General and Senior officers seconded and appointed to various positions in the Uganda Police Force. UPDF remains available to support other agencies of govt. in their quest to build capacity for the good of our country,” said Brig RichardKaremire, the defence spokesperson.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW