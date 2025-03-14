Museveni meets Acholi opposition MPs, agree to work together

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met with opposition leaders from Acholi, with both sides agreeing to put aside political differences and work together to tackle poverty and drive socio-economic transformation in the sub-region.

The meeting marked a turning point, as the Members of Parliament representing different political affiliations expressed their commitment to collaborating with the government for the betterment of Acholi.

During the meeting at State House, Entebbe, Museveni reflected on Uganda’s historical challenges, emphasizing that unity and a shared vision are essential for sustainable development. The President emphasized the importance of unity over revenge, recalling how the collapse of Idi Amin’s regime in 1979 led to unfair targeting of West Nile people, forcing over half a million of them into exile in Congo and South Sudan.“The focus should therefore have been on reconciliation, not revenge.” Museveni said.

On development, Museveni reiterated his government’s focus on addressing poverty through the Parish Development Model (PDM) but acknowledged the challenge of funding big parishes.“A parish with 20,000 households cannot be transformed with just Shs 100 million. We must rethink how we support these parishes according to their different numbers,” he noted.

On education, the President emphasized the importance of affordable and accessible schooling, advocating for the establishment of seed secondary schools in every sub-county to ensure children can walk or cycle to school.“The only way to provide mass education is through day schools. If we concentrate on building a seed secondary school per sub-county, we can reach more children,” he said.

He added that the government is committed to strengthening Universal Primary and Secondary Education by increasing capitation grants. The President also touched on healthcare, stressing the importance of preventive health measures, including immunization, proper nutrition, and access to clean water. “Curative health is expensive. If we focus on prevention through immunization, clean water, and lifestyle changes, we can eliminate 80% of illnesses,” he said.

Reflecting on the army’s journey, President Museveni revealed that their success in building a strong national defense was rooted in sacrifice, not high salaries. “When we fought Amin, Nyerere gave us guns and food, but no money. Even after 1986, soldiers were paid little or nothing because the priority was securing the country first,” he said. Museveni urged Acholi leaders to guide the youth in embracing unity and hard work through the right mindset. “For the youth to change their mindsets and work towards development, the leaders who are adults must start by being positive and influence their mindsets positively.

The opposition leaders led by Okin Ojara, the Member of Parliament for Chua West County and a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), while presenting their memorandum, emphasized their commitment to putting aside political differences and working collectively for the betterment of the Acholi Sub-region. “We may belong to different political parties, but our focus is on fighting poverty and driving socio-economic transformation in Acholi,” the leaders stated.

Ojara revealed that 10 opposition MPs from Acholi have formed a platform dubbed ‘Operation Harmony’, a collective effort to put aside political differences and work towards the betterment of their people.“We are 10 leaders from different political shades, but we came together to think, brainstorm, and prioritize the pride and prosperity of our people,” Ojara said.

“We asked ourselves tough questions: Why are we in opposition? Should we remain in opposition while our people continue to suffer? How long should we stay in opposition when Acholi is one of the poorest regions in the country? Are we leading our people to poverty or prosperity?” he wondered. He explained that these reflections led them to the realization that they needed to engage the government directly.

“We decided to package our ideas into this memorandum and present it to you because we want to work with you for the socio-economic transformation of Acholi,” Ojara stated.

The leaders stressed the need for a robust Transitional Justice Framework to address the psychological scars left by past conflicts.

“The conflict disturbed the software of our people. A recent survey revealed high levels of mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorders in Acholi. Some children are even suffering from nodding disease,” Ojara noted.

They proposed establishing a Mental Rehabilitation Center in the region, suggesting that the broken-down facility at Gulu Regional Hospital should be urgently rehabilitated. The MPs also called for transparency in the ongoing war compensation process.

“We need clarity on who has been compensated, how much has been spent, and how long this process will take. If necessary, a new framework should be established to ensure fair and timely compensation,” Ojara said.

They also raised concerns about Acholi refugees still living in Zambia, DRC, and Kenya, even as the region hosts refugees from South Sudan.

“We propose creating a mechanism to engage these refugees, inform them about the peace and stability we now have, and encourage their return home,” Ojara added.

On healthcare and infrastructure, the memorandum called for upgrading Kitgum General Hospital to a Regional Referral Hospital and the establishment of new hospitals in Omoro and Amuru districts. They also pushed for the rehabilitation of key roads to improve access to services and markets. The MPs highlighted the need to implement Museveni’s strategy of boosting productivity by focusing on factors of production, knowledge, and markets.

“We analyzed how to apply ‘Musevenomics’ in Acholi, combining it with the Four Acre Model to promote commercial farming. We want to focus on perennial crops like coffee, cocoa, and fruits,” Ojara explained.

The leaders further commended the work being done at the Gulu Presidential Skilling Hub but requested more such centers across the region.“Those who have trained at the Gulu Skilling Hub are now a model for others. We need more centers to empower our youth,” he said. Ojara further pointed out that Acholi has over 600 parishes covering 28,000 square kilometers, but each parish receives the same Shs 100 million under PDM, regardless of size.“Given the vastness of our parishes, we request a special arrangement to increase funding for Acholi’s larger parishes so that PDM can be more impactful,” he urged.

Hillary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, echoed the call for unity among Acholi leaders, emphasizing the need to work hand in hand with the government to tackle underdevelopment in the region. He applauded the leaders for putting aside political differences for the common good.“We come as true leaders, united by a shared ideological vision and a commitment to the welfare of our people. One thing we all agree on is the President’s goodwill towards Acholi and his love for Uganda. This has given us the platform to come together, share ideas, and find a way forward,” he said.

Onek acknowledged the region’s long-standing challenges including poverty, poor infrastructure, and the scars of past conflicts but emphasized that division has only deepened these issues.“We recognize that some of the setbacks in Acholi have stemmed from political differences. That’s why we have resolved to work together, regardless of party affiliation, to support the government’s development agenda,” he stated.

The Minister stressed that Acholi must chart a new path focused on unity and progress.“We want Acholi to be different to move beyond past divisions and focus on tangible solutions for our people. Our goal is to support every effort aimed at transforming the region,” he added.

Betty Aol Ocan, the Woman Member of Parliament for Gulu City and a member of FDC, also called for a collective action to combat poverty in the Acholi sub-region. Aol acknowledged the deep-rooted poverty in the region despite the presence of various government programs. She emphasized that political differences should not stand in the way of addressing the pressing issues affecting their people.“As long as we all put the interests of the Acholi people first, why shouldn’t we work together? We must unite to find lasting solutions for poverty alleviation,” Aol, who is a former leader of the opposition in parliament, said.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Kenneth Omona, the minister of State for Northern Uganda, Gen. David Muhoozi, the Minister of state for Internal Affairs, Richard Todwong, the NRM secretary General, Rose Namayanja, the Deputy Secretary General of the NRM, Ojara Martin Mapenduzi, the Bardege-Layibi Division Member of Parliament, Anthony Akol, the Member of Parliament representing Kilak North constituency, Santa Okot, the Member of Parliament representing Pader District (Aruu North), among others.