MUSEVENI MEETING: Let us cut Nsibambi some flak

COMMENT | OBED K KATUREEBE | Throughout history, brave men and women have sought peace with their opponents. They showed courage, empathy, and a willingness to put the nation first. Sometimes, they choose to work with their enemies and turn them into partners.

Ever since Yusuf Nsibambi and other politicians met President Yoweri Museveni recently, some people, especially those opposed to the president, have called him all sorts of names, including labelling him a sellout and traitor.

Others have been so mean as to say that he met President Museveni to look for a job after losing his seat as member of parliament for Mawokota South to Ms Susan Nakawuki. Like he himself said, he wasn’t looking for a job or other personal favours. As a public servant for a very long time, he must have already secured enough not to have a financial crisis in his old age.

It often takes one strong and determined person to help save a nation. For this reason, well-meaning Ugandans should appreciate Yusuf Nsibambi and others who recently met President Yoweri Museveni to pursue peace. Nsibambi is an experienced lawyer, legislator, and elder. As the proverb says, he may be the giraffe that sees far when others cannot.

For some time, a group of politicians in Buganda, led by National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, have promoted the idea that President Museveni and his government do not care about Buganda. Others, including Muwanga Kivumbi, Paulson Lutamaguzi, and Betty Nambooze, have repeated this message on many platforms. They have accused the president of sidelining Buganda and Busoga from national development.

Contrary to what these misinformers have been peddling, all evidence is there to show that the development agenda President Museveni has been pushing in these two sub-regions is intentional. He has wasted no chance to champion social development programmes and infrastructure developments all intended to cause real socio-economic transformation not only in Buganda and Busoga subregions but across the whole country.

This narrative is not only wrong but also dangerous. It creates anger and division among the people. Even when they knew it was not true, some politicians continued spreading it for their own political gain.

In the past, some candidates in these regions only needed to attack or insult President Museveni to win votes. But lies do not last forever. The truth eventually comes out. Many leaders in Buganda have now realised that this kind of politics has misled the people. They have started to challenge these false claims. This partly explains why Buganda and Busoga strongly supported President Museveni in the recent elections.

Nsibambi and his colleagues should therefore be praised, not criticised, for seeking dialogue with the elected president who will lead the country for the next five years. In time, his actions will be understood.

Nsibambi has also noted that inciting political messages have misled many young people into risky and criminal behaviour. As a result, many youth have been arrested and remain in prison.

His approach is similar to that of some leaders in northern Uganda years ago. During the conflict in the 1990s and early 2000s, a few brave individuals chose peace talks instead of war. People like Betty Bigombe, Richard Todwong, Jacob Oulanyah, Walter Ochora, and later Norbert Mao were first called traitors. Today, they are respected for helping to bring peace to their region.

Their efforts, together with that of President Museveni, helped end the devastating Lord’s Resistance Army war led by Joseph Kony. They also challenged the false claims that the government wanted to harm the people of northern Uganda.

For these reasons, Nsibambi should not be attacked. His intentions are peaceful and aimed at the good of Buganda and Uganda as a whole. The idea that “peacemakers are always appreciated last” aligns with the biblical, historical, and practical understanding that active peacemaking is difficult, thankless work, often met with resistance, misunderstanding, and persecution before it is eventually recognized, if at all.

It is equally very wrong for Ugandans to think that disagreeing with somebody politically means permanent adversity. Mature politics call for engagement, especially with those that you disagree with. At least the late Kenyan statesman Raila Odinga taught us as East Africans that political disagreements do not mean enmity. He taught us that engagement with those you disagree with politically always yields huge political gains.

Raila Odinga is an icon not only in Kenya but also across Africa because of his rare attitude of engaging those he disagreed with throughout his political life.

Therefore, let us appreciate Nsibambi and company; after all, the political squabbling season is behind us. It is now time to roll up our sleeves and engage those that are in charge to cause transformation that we all cherish.

***

The writer is the acting executive director of the Uganda Media Centre.