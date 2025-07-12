Museveni launches upgrade of key road linking central and northern Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has launched the upgrade of an 87.6-kilometer road, including the construction of a ferry and bridge landing site, in Kayunga District in central Uganda.

Museveni, accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong, flagged off the two-year construction of the Kayunga-Bbaale-Galiraya road on Friday in the town of Kayunga. The project, undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will upgrade the road from gravel to bituminous (tarmac) standard, improving connectivity between central Uganda and the northern and eastern regions via Lake Kyoga.

“We have been planning to build it for a long time. It is a strategic road, shortening the distance between northern Uganda and Kampala,” Museveni said, noting that improved roads would help farmers transport their produce to markets more easily.

The Chinese ambassador said China appreciates and supports Uganda’s focus on infrastructure development, emphasizing that road construction is critical to national wealth creation.

“China is happy to be part of Uganda’s infrastructure development through investment, financing, and technical support,” Zhang said. “There is a well-known Chinese saying: ‘To get rich, build roads first.'”

Zhang added that Chinese enterprises involved in infrastructure projects not only create jobs but also continue to transfer knowledge and skills to local communities.

Ugandan Minister of Works and Transport Katumba Wamala said the upgraded road would reduce travel time between northern and central Uganda by hours, facilitating trade and promoting regional integration. “The travel time will be greatly reduced, which is key for the business community. The longer they spend on the road, the more money they lose,” Katumba said.

Li Changgui, deputy general manager of CRBC, pledged to complete the project on time to help unlock the region’s potential and boost social and economic growth.

“Together, we can build more than roads. We can pave the way for a brighter, more connected, and more prosperous Uganda,” Li said. “Let us move forward with unity, determination, and shared purpose.”

Local farmer John Bosco Ssekeba told Xinhua that the road upgrade would make it easier to transport their produce to markets. “When the road is completed, we shall take our produce directly to the market without middlemen.”

China has financed several major road projects in Uganda, including the flagship Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, which connects the capital to Entebbe International Airport, the country’s main gateway to the world. ■