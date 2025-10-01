Museveni launches campaign, vows to fight theft of PDM funds and drugs

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has officially launched his presidential campaigns at Bukalasa Agricultural College grounds in Luweero, where he delivered a powerful call for accountability and pledged to intensify the fight against theft of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds and government drugs.

Accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, the President arrived at the venue shortly after a downpour. Thousands of enthusiastic supporters braved the rain Tuesday to welcome him, creating a spirited atmosphere that demonstrated the people’s patriotism and unwavering support.

“You know the thieves. They are your leaders. We should work together to arrest them,” President Museveni told the cheering crowd, underscoring his determination to root out corruption at the grassroots.

He also condemned the rampant theft of drugs in public hospitals and health facilities, vowing to hold the culprits accountable and ensure that government resources reach the intended beneficiaries.

Turning to the question of jobs, the president reminded Ugandans that the government cannot directly employ everyone. Instead, he urged the population to embrace wealth creation through modern agriculture and other productive ventures. To illustrate his point, he showcased videos of successful farmers who had benefited from PDM support and applied the four-acre model to transform their livelihoods.

The Head of State further noted that with the commercial production of oil set to commence, Uganda would unlock more resources to finance other critical government projects and programs that uplift the population.

Senior party leaders warmly welcomed the president at Bukalasa, including members of the NRM Central Executive Committee, the Secretariat’s top leadership, ministers, members of parliament, and other invited guests.

The NRM Deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja Nsereko, commended President Museveni for his visionary leadership that has steered Luweero and Uganda at large to significant progress across key sectors of the economy.

SOURCE: NRM media