ICPAU releases 2026 register

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has published its latest register of licensed accounting firms and practitioners for 2026, while warning the public against using unqualified service providers.

The updated register shows 275 approved accounting firms, representing a 4% increase compared to 2025.

According to ICPAU, only firms and individuals holding a valid Certificate of Practice or firm licence are legally permitted to offer accountancy services in Uganda under the Accountants Act, Cap. 294. ICPAU Director Standards and Regulation, CPA Charles Lutimba, cautioned businesses and individuals against being lured by cheaper services offered by unlicensed practitioners. The list of licensed accounting firms and practising accountants can be accessed on the Institute’s website https://icpauportal.com/index.php/external_portal/firms.