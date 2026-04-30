Ambassador Mwesigye calls for policy alignment for East Africa to reap energy benefits

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Ambassador Col. (Rtd.) Fred Mwesigye, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, has called for the urgent alignment of policies between East African nations to solidify the regional energy corridor and ensure First Oil serves as a catalyst for industrialization.

Speaking Wednesday during the 11th Oil and Gas Convention in Kampala, Mwesigye emphasized that while geography has established Uganda and Tanzania as natural partners, the transition from potential to progress requires intentional collaboration to transform the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) into shared prosperity.

The High Commissioner warned that the window for participation is narrowing as Uganda moves toward its production phase, describing the current period as a critical inflection point. He noted that for regional synergy to move from rhetoric to reality, member states must harmonize institutional frameworks—a prerequisite for the success of major developments like the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects.

“The demands of industrialization now require us to become intentional collaborators—aligning our policies, strengthening our institutions and enabling our private sectors to participate meaningfully,” Mwesigye said.

The ambassador framed the sector as a foundation for a significant economic shift, supporting manufacturing and logistics across the East African Community. He cautioned that failure to accelerate investment could result in regional players becoming spectators in a transformation that rightfully belongs to them.

Addressing the private sector, Mwesigye stated that participation will be determined by preparedness rather than proximity. While demand is surging for engineering, logistics and environmental management, he stressed that local companies must invest in technology and international standards to remain competitive.

To bridge this gap, the Uganda High Commission in Dar es Salaam and the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals have initiated technical site visits to demystify the sector and facilitate joint ventures between Tanzanian and Ugandan enterprises.

Gen. Wilson Mbadi, Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, added that the transition to production will position Uganda as a regional hub for petrochemical industries. He highlighted the potential for local production to reduce import dependence on plastics, fertilizers and industrial chemicals, which would boost GDP and job creation.

“We must ensure that Uganda’s petroleum wealth becomes industrial and productive wealth,” Mbadi said, noting that coordinated efforts across government and the private sector are essential.

Supporting this vision, Amb. Richard Kabonero, head of regional economic cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to commercial diplomacy. He noted that Uganda’s 36 foreign missions are being repositioned under a 2026–2030 strategy to prioritize minerals, oil and gas.

“Our diplomatic missions are no longer ceremonial posts; they are platforms for economic engagement, investment facilitation and strategic partnerships,” Kabonero said.

Citing outreach in global capitals like Beijing, Delhi, Riyadh and Paris, Kabonero stated that Uganda is already witnessing positive outcomes from sector-focused diplomacy.

He noted that structured coordination between missions and domestic institutions is vital to resolve the logistical and infrastructure challenges supporting these large-scale energy projects.