Museveni is intolerant and disrespectful- Muntu

Bukedi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Gen Gregg Mugisha Muntu has described President Yoweri Museveni as an intolerant, undemocratic and disrespectful leader.

Muntu who was campaigning in the Bukedi sub region covering the districts of Kibuku, Pallisa and Butebo on Tuesday told voters that such traits led to his fall out with Museveni, a man under whose leadership, he served as Army Commander.

Muntu added that because he refused to be compromised, President Museveni opted to call him ‘useless’, adding that if the president was trustworthy he would be using him as an example of people with integrity.

On Monday, while Campaigning in Rukungiri, Museveni said that he is not ready to hand over power to former presidential aspirant Colonel, Dr Kiiza Besigye nor to Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer Gen. Gregg Mugisha Muntu and independent Presidential candidate Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde.

According to Museveni, the trio who want him out of power have done nothing visible to show Ugandans and he can never allow them to succeed him. But Muntu says the description of him by the president is improper given his untainted record as Army Commander between 1989 to 1998 and several other assignments.

Muntu adds that he had advised the president against amending the constitution to remove the Presidential term limits but he turned a deaf ear, resulting in their fall out.

Muntu added that once he is voted into office he intends to sanitize the politics of the country which will reciprocate into service delivery. He promised to ensure all Ugandans are employed equitably and that the country has an agricultural bank to improve the welfare of farmers in the country.

********

URN