Museveni in coronavirus scare after getting sore throat, hoarse voice

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni was scared that he might have contracted the coronavirus disease after getting a sore throat and a hoarse voice on Saturday last week,

Museveni said that he called his doctors on Sunday morning who took samples for testing. The results were brought back that afternoon when negative. This he revealed at the National Resistance Movement [NRM] Electoral Commission at Plot 13, Kyadondo Road in Kampala on Tuesday, moments after he was nominated as the party’s chairman and presidential flagbearer,

Museveni said the biggest challenge in the next five-year term is to fight the coronavirus that has put the whole world on tenterhooks. He called on Ugandans to borrow a leaf from him in-case they get any symptoms of the coronavirus to call the doctors from the government health facilities other than going to clinics.

The President said, going to private clinics that can’t treat coronavirus does nothing other than spreading it in the community. Museveni said this about the Namisindwa incident in which a 35-year-old Yunis Chamitala died of coronavirus from a private health facility, Joy Hospice Health Centre in Mbale district.

“You heard that when I got a sour throat my immediate reaction would be corona. I would be now in Entebbe, being cared for by my doctors. If this is what had been done for the girl in Namisindwa, she would have survived,” Museveni said.

Chamitala’s death was followed by another over the weekend in Kampala. The victim is an 80-year-old woman, a resident of Mengo. Museveni said now that Uganda has recorded two deaths, probably the people are going to be more cautious.

“Please if you wanted to see death you have now seen, we have been begging you please don’t die, now you have seen, these two are jalibu, if you don’t listen we shall have enough work burying people,” Museveni said.

On the bodabodas who were allowed to resume business on Monday, Museveni said he was surprised that many of them are not following the Standard Operating Procedures that were decreed.

Uganda currently has 1135 cases of coronavirus with 989 recovered and two deaths.

********

URN