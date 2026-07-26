Masaka leaders caution fishermen over careless water-safety practices 

Masaka, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Discussions about improved water safety practises took centre stage at Lambu Fishing Site in Bukakata sub-county, Masaka District Saturday. Local leaders and lakeshore residents gathered under the World Drowning Prevention Day theme “Unite to Turn the Tide” to urge fishermen and residents to adopt life-saving habits and prevent tragic deaths.

The calls were made during a community outreach organised by Reach A Hand Africa (formerly Reach A Hand Uganda) to climax a week-long drowning prevention awareness activities under the theme ‘Unite to Turn the Tide; together we can reduce drowning in our communities’. The activities were part of the Omanyi Okuwuga campaign under the Drowning Prevention Project funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies in three high-risk districts of Mayuge, Rakai, and Masaka.

The activities entailed drowning prevention awareness school outreaches and dialogues held in Mayuge and Rakai districts. In Masaka, to crown the activities, a procession through Lambu Fishing Site and a community dialogue.

Leaders in attendance at the dialogue in Masaka hailed from the Ministry of Health, the Department of Fisheries, and local government.

Speaking on behalf of the local council leaders from Lambu A, B and C villages, Ismail Kayemba appreciated Reach A Hand for commemorating Drowning Prevention Day in Masaka, describing community awareness as one of the most effective ways of preventing drowning.

“We appreciate Reach A Hand Africa for bringing this initiative to our community. Last month alone, we lost three people to drowning here in Lambu. This awareness is timely because it reminds our people that many of these deaths can be prevented,” he said.

Area Councillor, Mr Sebuli Vincent said while fishing remains the main source of livelihood for many residents, risky behaviours continue to put lives at risk.

“Many people still go onto the lake without life jackets, some operate boats after drinking alcohol, while others use boats that are not mechanically sound, yet all Masaka sub-counties are surrounded by water,” he said.

He also called for practical first-aid training and emergency response kits to help save lives before victims reach health facilities.

Aamyo Angel, Reach A Hand Africa Program Officer in Masaka district, echoed, noting that habits such as failing to wear life jackets, operating boats under the influence of alcohol, using boats in poor mechanical condition, and inadequate supervision of children around water bodies remain among the leading causes of drowning in lakeside communities.

Masaka District Health Officer, Dr Faith Nakiyingi, reminded residents that drowning is not limited to large water bodies.

“People can drown anywhere there is water, including drainage channels, ponds and water collected around homes. That is why everyone should understand the basic principles of water safety,” she said, while appreciating RAHA for using entertainment to communicate to the locals.

The Masaka District Fisheries Officer, George Ntare, pledged to work more closely with the Police Marine Unit and other stakeholders to strengthen enforcement of water safety regulations on the lake.

Masaka District LC5 Chairperson John Kakande, who was the Guest of Honour, welcomed the proposal by fellow leaders for Reach A Hand Africa to establish a swimming pool in the area to provide basic survival swimming training, similar to initiatives in other districts.

He pledged to support the identification of suitable land where the facility can be established, saying it would provide a safe space for children and adults to acquire life-saving swimming skills.

Drowning remains a major silent killer in Uganda and worldwide. According to a study by Makerere University’s School of Public Health, Uganda has a drowning mortality rate of 24.3 per 100,000 people, one of the highest in the world. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 300,000 people die from drowning each year globally, highlighting drowning as a silent public health crisis that requires urgent attention.