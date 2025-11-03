Museveni hails Arrow Boys for fighting rebels in Teso

Amuria, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has paid glowing tribute to the Arrow Boys of Teso for their bravery and sacrifice in defending their communities against insurgent forces, describing them as heroes who helped restore peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Amuria District, President Museveni, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, praised the people of Teso for their resilience and partnership with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the struggle for peace.

“You people of Amuria and Teso are witnesses to what happened here,” President Museveni said. “There is a place called Apopong where the UPDF destroyed Kony’s army. That was the turning point of the war against Kony. In Anyara, Kalaki, we killed one of the notorious rebels called Tabuley. I want to thank the Arrow Boys who joined me in bringing peace here.”

The Arrow Boys, a local self-defense militia formed in the early 2000s, were instrumental in defeating the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) in Teso. Armed with bows, arrows, and rudimentary weapons, the group—composed of ex-soldiers and local residents—protected their communities from rebel attacks and helped rescue abducted children. Their efforts, backed by the UPDF, were key in driving the LRA out of the region.

President Museveni emphasized that peace remains the cornerstone of Uganda’s development journey. “Without peace, no development can take place. That’s why we always emphasize peace first. It is the reason you can now talk of roads, schools, hospitals, and electricity,” he said.

He commended the NRM government’s investments in infrastructure across Teso, noting that tarmacked roads such as Soroti–Katine–Otuboi–Lira and Soroti–Katakwi–Usuku–Karamoja have eased transport and trade. He announced new projects aimed at closing the remaining gaps in the sub-region’s road network, including the Katine–Ochero, Soroti–Amuria–Achanipi–Otuke, and Kumi–Ngora–Serere–Bugondo roads.

“When I tell people in Kampala about those roads, they don’t know them. But I know them because I used them when I was fighting Kony,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

The President further reported that electricity has reached most parts of Amuria, with ongoing efforts to extend distribution lines to remaining areas. He added that access to safe water has significantly improved, with 401 out of 528 villages in Amuria now having boreholes and Amuria Town Council operating a piped water system serving more than 7,200 residents.

On education, President Museveni highlighted that Amuria District now has 68 government primary schools and eight government secondary schools, which provide Universal Primary and Secondary Education. He pledged to ensure that every parish has a government primary school and every sub-county a secondary school.

He also announced plans to upgrade health facilities to improve service delivery. Currently, Amuria District has one hospital and 10 Health Centre IIIs serving 18 sub-counties. He said government is upgrading Olwa, Abia, and Amolo Health Centre IIs to Health Centre IIIs and constructing new facilities in Ogongora, Asamuk, Wera, and Orungo. Wera Health Centre III will be elevated to Health Centre IV, with a new theatre under construction at Orungo.

“We are working to ensure that every Ugandan has access to quality health services within a reasonable distance,” the President said. “We shall continue upgrading facilities, building staff houses, and using ICT to track medicines and reduce absenteeism among health workers.”

Turning to the economy, President Museveni urged Ugandans to use the prevailing peace to create wealth and join the money economy. “Twelve years ago, only 32% of Ugandans were engaged in wealth creation. The rest were outside the money economy. I am glad that through our efforts, that figure has now dropped to 33%. I now appeal to the remaining 33% to join the journey of modern wealth creation,” he said.

He cited model farmers like Joseph Ijala of Serere as examples of how commercial agriculture can transform livelihoods. He emphasized the four key sectors of wealth creation—commercial agriculture, industry, services, and ICT—as the engines of Uganda’s economic transformation.

“When we talk of roads, schools, hospitals, and security, it is the wealth creators who make these possible through the taxes they generate,” President Museveni explained.

He reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating the gains achieved under NRM leadership over the past four decades and steering Uganda toward a high middle-income economy. “Let us protect the gains we have made and aim for a qualitative leap into a high middle-income country,” he said.

During the event, President Museveni handed over NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairpersons, councillors, and other party candidates in Amuria District, formally endorsing them for the upcoming elections.

In her remarks, the First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni, thanked the people of Teso for their loyalty to the NRM and called on them to remain united and focused on peace and development. “We are proud of you—you look beautiful in yellow. We are one big NRM family,” she said. “On voting day, ensure that every family member and neighbor turns up to vote for the NRM so that we can continue building a strong and united Uganda.”

The NRM chairperson for Amuria District, Mr. Simon Peter Okello, also thanked the President for restoring peace in Teso and for the numerous development projects implemented under his leadership, including improved road infrastructure, administrative units, and the establishment of a value addition park in Amuria.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, and thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

SOURCE: NRM MEDIA