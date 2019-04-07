Museveni, Fenix International discuss energy access

A team from Fenix International, held a discussion with President Museveni at State House Nakasero. Fenix International, is a next-generation energy company and subsidiary of ENGIE which operates in 5 countries across Africa.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fenix relocated global headquarters from San Francisco, U.S. to Kampala in September 2018 to invest in and help grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Uganda, to center their operations as close to their rural, off-grid customers as possible, and to catalyze an ambitious pan-African expansion plan.

The team engaged the President on renewable energy sector opportunities and measures necessary to expand access and affordability of solar home systems, accessories and appliances. The President was also updated on the expanding contributions that Fenix International is making in the lives of millions of Ugandans through its life changing products and contributions to Uganda’s economy.

Morrison Rwakakamba, Global Senior Director of Policy at Fenix, added “We look forward to working with the President, energy ministry and sector agencies to create a set of policies and actions that will allow Uganda to become the worldwide leader in clean, renewable energy for millions off-grid households. This will indeed accelerate transformation”.

