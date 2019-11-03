Museveni delivers on some of his pledges in Lango

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has finally fulfilled some of his key pledges to the people in Lango sub region that he made about two years ago while touring the region.

Some of the notable pledges that were delivered by Museveni on Friday this week include shillings 52 million that he promised to The Pentecostal Assemblies of God-PAG Lira, a breakaway faction from the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Mission, Uganda.

Museveni handed the money to Geoffrey Etwop, a prominent member of P.A.G Lira at Lira University. Museveni said the money is meant to finance the constructions of The Pentecostal Assemblies of God-PAG Lira headquarters.

Etwop appreciated Museveni for the support towards their infrastructural expansion project. Museveni also handed over a brand new Toyota Pajero number UBF 520W to Lira Catholic Bishop Reverend Sanctos Linus Wanok.

The vice president, Edward Ssekandi made this pledge on behalf of the president early this year during the Consecration of Bishop Wanok. While receiving the vehicle, Bishop Wanok hailed President Museveni for supporting his work to promote the kingdom of the Lord.

Museveni also delivered on his pledge of Shillings 60 million to Florence Okello alias as Imat Apuli-Queen a Lango, the Women Affairs Minister under Lango Cultural Foundation led by Yosam Odur to help her build a permanent residence.

Museveni made this particular pledge year while meeting Lango Cultural Institution officials at State House Entebbe. Museveni also handed over Shillings 30M to Lira Boda Boda Operator’s Association in fulfillment of his pledge towards boosting their Savings Association and Cooperative group.

Sam Engola, the Regional Vice Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement in Northern Uganda described the president’s decision to fulfill his pledge as an indication of his support to local people.

Engola asked the people of Lango to remain calm, saying the president will fulfill many pending pledges. They include among others construction of Akii Bua memorial Stadium in Lira town, Lango palace and tarmacking of Masindi Port-Apac to Lira highway.way.

