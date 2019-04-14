Museveni continues tour of army barracks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander in Chief, is currently on a national tour of barracks around the country to assess the welfare of the UPDF, listen to complaints of the rank and file in the army, with a view to resolving some of them.

Museveni started his tour at the First Infantry Division in Kakiri, Wakiso District. He has also toured the UPDF 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters in Moroto, the 5th Infantry Division in Acholi Pii, Pader District, the Second Division in Mbarara and the Armoured Brigade in Masaka.

“The goal of these visits is to remind our soldiers about the spirit in which our army was founded, diagnose the tactical and strategic challenges we face presently while offering solutions,” Museveni tweeted. The President promised to look for funding to enable the UPDF Engineering Brigade start building houses for soldiers.

The target is to build at least 30,000 two-bedroomed housing units for all our soldiers in the barracks.

****