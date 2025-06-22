Museveni commissions new presidential industrial hub in Kayunga

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commissioned the Mengo Zonal Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub in Kayunga District. The commissioning was part of the President’s countrywide assessment tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM) and wealth creation promotion in Greater Mukono.

Museveni’s journey through Greater Mukono was punctuated by several stopovers, as thousands of residents gathered by the roadside to catch a glimpse of him and express their support. He delivered brief addresses in Mukono town, Kabembe, Kalagi, Nakifuma, and Kayunga town, emphasizing the need to elect leaders aligned with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) principles and committed to implementing and delivering government programs.

“The problem you have is that you elect leaders who don’t follow up on the money we send to the ground to help you fight poverty,” Museveni said. He urged the people to vote for NRM candidates in the upcoming general elections scheduled for January 2026, asserting that only leaders loyal to the government’s agenda can effectively push for development and accountability.

In Kabembe town, President Museveni promised to support the Women’s SACCO with UGX 20 million and follow up on their market that was destroyed by fire. Upon arrival in Kayunga, Museveni was warmly received by jubilant residents and students of Hopeful Future Secondary School. Moved by their reception, the President donated two cows to the students to enjoy a feast and encouraged them to work hard in school for a prosperous future.

Museveni also commended the Kayunga Woman Member of Parliament, Aidah Nantaba Erios, for her efforts in advocating for government programs. Nantaba thanked the President for the Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE and USE), although she noted the challenge of overcrowded classrooms given the fact that the program has attracted huge enrollment.

In response, Museveni pledged to follow up on critical local issues, including land grabbing in Kayunga and veterans’ gratuity, locally referred to as akasiimo. He also promised to contribute UGX 50 million to a local women’s SACCO to support their income-generating projects. The President assured residents that the government would soon work on the long-awaited Galiraya-Bbaale road, further cementing his commitment to improving infrastructure and livelihoods in the area.

He further reiterated the importance of government initiatives like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga in uplifting Ugandans from poverty. He noted that his nationwide tour is aimed at monitoring the implementation of these programs and ensuring they meet the intended goals. The visit to Greater Mukono is part of the broader PDM Presidential zonal tours, which have so far covered regions including Greater Mpigi, Greater Masaka, Bugisu, Bukedi, Teso, Sebei, Karamoja, Lango, Acholi, West Nile, Rwenzori, Ankole, Kigezi, Tooro, and Bunyoro.

URN