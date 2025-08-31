MUSEVENI: Chinese investment drives industrial transformation

MBALE, Uganda | Xinhua | Chinese-funded industrial parks and factories are playing a vital role in driving Uganda’s industrial transformation, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Friday.

He made the remarks when visiting the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park in the eastern city of Mbale.

Museveni, who inaugurated four new Chinese-invested factories and laid foundation stones for nine others during the visit, said industrialization is one of the key pillars that the government is prioritizing to facilitate national development.

“Industries are the answer for Uganda and for Africa … Thank you very much for helping us transform our country,” he said.

The city of Mbale, where the industrial park is located, lies on a key inland transportation route from Uganda to the port of Mombasa in neighboring Kenya. ■