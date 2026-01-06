Museveni campaigns in Entebbe, pledges funds for fishermen and market vendors

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni on Monday campaigned in Entebbe Municipality, pledging increased government support to fishermen, market vendors, and small-scale entrepreneurs, and urging residents to vote for the NRM to protect peace and development gains.

Addressing supporters, Museveni said his government had restored security in Entebbe by dismantling criminal roadblocks that were being used to rob residents. “We saved you, the people of Entebbe, from the roadblocks that were being used to rob you,” he said, adding that security was the foundation for economic activity.

The President encouraged residents to make productive use of small pieces of land through activities such as poultry, piggery, horticulture, and vegetable growing. “Even if you have small land, you can still engage in poultry and piggery, and others can grow greens and vegetables,” Museveni said.

He also emphasized the role of artisanship in job creation, citing trades such as tailoring, weaving, and carpentry. Museveni said artisan groups relocated from Nsambya to Kigo would receive government support. “All your groups engaged in artisanship are going to be supported by the government,” he said, noting that it was once “a shame” that Uganda bought furniture from outside Entebbe despite having skilled local craftsmen.

Turning to fishing communities, Museveni acknowledged concerns that funds provided under the Parish Development Model (PDM) were insufficient. “When I went to Lake Albert, I was told fishermen need more money than the Shs1 million given under PDM,” he said.

He pledged that regional fishing groups in Entebbe, Masaka, and Mukono would receive increased funding and urged beneficiaries to follow up. “Ensure you push for that money until you get it,” he said.

The President also promised financial support for market vendors through government market funds and microfinance institutions, saying the money would help residents start and grow businesses. He added that Entebbe could benefit more from tourism if its beaches were well maintained and developed, and proposed setting up a processing factory to take advantage of the area’s proximity to Lake Victoria.

First Lady Maama Janet Museveni urged Ugandans to reflect on the country’s journey over the past four decades and to safeguard the peace and stability that have been achieved. “Gathering together in these rallies reminds us of where we have come from and what God has done for Uganda in the past 40 years,” she said.

She credited Uganda’s peace and unity to God’s guidance, saying, “God used President Museveni and the UPDF to protect the peace in this country.” Maama Museveni called on voters not to forget these gains, noting that Uganda had become a refuge for people fleeing conflict in the region. “That is why many refugees are coming to stay in Uganda, because Uganda has become their new hope,” she said.

She urged residents of Wakiso and Entebbe to participate in the elections, saying voting was key to protecting development gains. “Your vote is your brick that you contribute to the development of Uganda,” she said.

NRM First National Vice Chairperson Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo called for peaceful campaigns and responsible conduct among supporters. “For us to vote well, let us behave well. A good person asks for votes without fighting or insulting others,” Kigongo said.

He encouraged residents to attend the final NRM rally at Kololo on January 13 and to turn up in large numbers on polling day. “Let us also bring our elderly aunties, uncles, and other relatives to cast their ballots,” he said, while thanking fishermen, market vendors, and other groups for their support of the party.

